Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission Reports Industry Breaking Records

Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission Reports Industry Breaking RecordsPALM BEACH, FLORIDA, U.S., March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission (FTC) reports production in 2023 generated nearly a quarter billion dollars in revenue. $247M in local expenditures marks back-to-back years of record-breaking production numbers and a 3% increase over 2022’s record-breaking year.
Following the COVID pandemic and Hollywood’s industry-wide writers’ strike, Palm Beach County saw steadfast, incoming production activity – along with increased film budgets – from all around the world. Locations throughout The Palm Beaches were featured in more than 500 permitted and non-permitted projects last year.
International production companies – as well as the more than 160 production-related companies that call Palm Beach County home – continue to use the 47 miles of pristine coastline to the east and sprawling Everglades to the west as scenic backdrops. “We offer the largest and possibly most diverse canvas for filmmakers in Florida,” says Film Commissioner Michelle Hillery.
Shows like Lost Gold (BBC Studios / National Geographic), Hot Yachts (iTV and Paramount+) and the Netflix docu-series Break Point are just some of the international productions that took place in The Palm Beaches last year. On the global scale, Palm Beach County welcomed production crews from the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, and Brazil in 2023.
Palm Beach County also hosted visiting crews from nearly 20 states including California, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin. The FTC was able to attract these productions despite challenges such as the lack of a statewide tax incentive program.
A Super Bowl LVII commercial for Remy Martin featured Jupiter resident Serena Williams and establishing shots were filmed for Peacock’s new mini-series Apples Never Fall, starring Annette Bening, Jake Lacy and Alison Brie. Meanwhile, brands and companies like Nautica, Lacoste, New Balance, Old Spice, Hertz, and Volkswagen also shot in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
Commissioner Hillery says, “You can’t beat our year-round perfect weather, free one-stop permitting, and the longest golden hour a place has to offer. The FTC’s dedication to cultivating a vibrant, production-friendly atmosphere in the County ensures our destination’s reputation as a filmmaker’s paradise.”
Visiting production crews added to unprecedented visitation, spending, and overall economic impact to Palm Beach County in 2023. Working with our sister Tourist Development Council (TDC) agencies – Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), Sports Commission, Cultural Council, and Convention Center – The Palm Beaches attracted more visitors than ever. DTPB, the County’s official tourism marketing organization, reported total visitation at 9.48 million (a +2.5% increase from 2022), spending at $7.1 billion (a +4.4% increase from 2022), and overall economic impact at $10.3 billion (a +4% increase from 2022).
The FTC also manages the County’s official tourism channel, The Palm Beaches TV (PBTV). Overseen by the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council and powered by Olympusat, a global media company, PBTV currently broadcasts more than 85 hours of original, family-friendly programming, with another 30 hours of new programming set to come online by Q3. The channel’s programs shine a spotlight on The Palm Beaches’ diverse tourism assets to inspire travel, attract visitors, and extend hotel room stays in Palm Beach County.
Now in its 29th year, the FTC also hosts the annual Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films (SSOF), the state’s largest student film competition and award show. The SSOF is the cornerstone of the FTC’s educational outreach initiative. The world-class competition continues to be a legacy-building community event where the best of Florida’s next generation of filmmakers and industry professionals are discovered. This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Maltz Jupiter Theater.
For more information on the FTC, and to learn more about the wealth of production resources available – including the Florida Entertainment Sales Tax Exemption, industry directories, local production companies and studios/soundstages, location packages, grant and scholarship opportunities, regional film festivals, talent information, film schools, and more, visit pbfilm.com.
About Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission
The mission of Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission is to generate a positive impact on business tourism and the economy through the growth of commercial production by attracting on-location production, educating our local workforce, and providing superior services to both the visiting and the local production community.
