NEWS RELEASE
March 13, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer Cox signs 142 bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 13, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 142 bills today. He has signed 245 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date.
Information on the bills signed today can be found below:
- HB 1 Public Education Base Budget Amendments
- HB 15 Criminal Code Recodification and Cross References
- HB 16 Sexual Offenses Amendments
- HB 20 Parental Rights Amendments
- HB 26 Correctional Facility Amendments
- HB 37 Joint Tenancy Presumption Amendments
- HB 40 Division of Consumer Protection Amendments
- HB 43 Charitable Solicitations Act Amendments
- HB 44 Social Work Licensure Compact
- HB 58 Licensing Amendments
- HB 68 Drug Sentencing Modifications
- HB 69 DUI Testing Amendments
- HB 81 Domestic Violence Modifications
- HB 86 Public Safety Data Amendments
- HB 99 Consumer Credit Protection Amendments
- HB 100 Workforce Development Funding Amendments
- HB 101 Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements
- HB 102 Peace Officer Standards and Training Amendments
- HB 104 Property Owner Association Amendments
- HB 110 Sex and Kidnap Offender Registry Amendments
- HB 119 School Employee Firearm Possession Amendments
- HB 122 Motor Vehicle Equipment Amendments
- HB 132 Pharmacy Amendments
- HB 140 Amendments to Custody and Parent-time
- HB 145 Veterinary Amendments
- HB 147 Threat of Violence Amendments
- HB 148 Artificial Pornographic Images Amendments
- HB 155 Changes to Fireworks Provisions
- HB 164 Digital Currency Modifications
- HB 165 Federal Law Enforcement Amendments
- HB 170 Unemployment Insurance Amendments
- HB 174 Automatic Renewal Contract Requirements
- HB 177 Forcible Entry Warrant Amendments
- HB 204 Towing Requirements
- HB 213 Crime Victim Records Amendments
- HB 215 Home Solar Energy Amendments
- HB 216 Eliminating Minimum Time Requirements for Professional Training
- HB 217 Volunteer Emergency Medical Service Personnel Insurance Program Amendments
- HB 220 Divorce Amendments
- HB 225 Unlawful Kissing of a Child or Minor
- HB 231 Motor Vehicle Insurance Modifications
- HB 238 Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Amendments
- HB 248 Inmate Amendments
- HB 259 Juvenile Interrogation Modifications
- HB 271 Law Enforcement Employee Overtime Amendments
- HB 273 Sentencing Modifications for Certain DUI Offenses
- HB 276 Crime Victims Restitution Amendments
- HB 282 Utah Office of Regulatory Relief Amendments
- HB 300 Court Amendments
- HB 308 Crime Victim Amendments
- HB 318 Decentralized Autonomous Organization Act Amendments
- HB 319 Exchange of Clinical Health Information Amendments
- HB 322 Sexual Assault Investigation Amendments
- HB 328 Victims of Sexual Offenses Amendments
- HB 334 Warning Label Amendments
- HB 336 Department of Public Safety Amendments
- HB 337 Amendments to Mandatory Courses for Family Law Actions
- HB 338 Mentally Ill Offenders Amendments
- HB 344 Judicial Rules Review Amendments
- HB 350 Criminal Intent Amendments
- HB 352 Amendments to Expungement
- HB 356 Bail Amendments
- HB 358 Pregnant and Postpartum Inmate Amendments
- HB 360 Outdoor Recreation Amendments
- HB 363 Livestock Grazing Amendments
- HB 366 Criminal Justice Amendments
- HB 369 Defensive Force Amendments
- HB 370 Dispatcher Discipline Amendments
- HB 373 Environmental Quality Amendments
- HB 381 Concealed Firearm Instructor Amendments
- HB 395 DUI Offense Amendments
- HB 399 Insurance Department Complaint Amendments
- HB 406 Firearms Financial Transaction Amendments
- HB 421 Homelessness and Vulnerable Populations Amendments
- HB 424 Lewdness Involving a Child Amendments
- HB 432 Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Amendments
- HB 443 Utah Consumer Sales Practices Act Amendments
- HB 459 Blended Plea Amendments
- HB 464 Social Media Amendments
- HB 467 Child Abandonment Amendments
- HB 483 Construction Trade Amendments
- HB 500 Real Estate Amendments
- HB 530 Licensed School Psychological Practitioner Amendments
- HB 537 Counterfeit Airbag Amendments
- HB 548 Alcohol Amendments
- HB 584 Economic Interruption Amendments
- SCR 6 Concurrent Resolution Creating the Golden Spike State Monument
- SB 11 Sex and Kidnap Offender Registry Access
- SB 14 Corporate Dissolution Amendments
- SB 18 Water Modifications
- SB 23 Offender Registry Amendments
- SB 24 Physician Assistant Practice Amendments
- SB 25 Financial Institution and Consumer Notification Amendments
- SB 31 Insurance Amendments
- SB 43 Commercial Filing Amendments
- SB 50 Aggravated Assault Modifications
- SB 60 Drug Paraphernalia Amendments
- SB 63 Board of Pardons and Parole Amendments
- SB 66 Criminal Offense Amendments
- SB 70 Judiciary Amendments
- SB 72 Bureau of Emergency Medical Services Amendments
- SB 73 State Food Supply Amendments
- SB 76 Evidence Retention Amendments
- SB 77 Water Rights Restricted Account Amendments
- SB 82 Public Accommodation Amendments
- SB 84 Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity Amendments
- SB 101 Limited Liability Company Amendments
- SB 104 Children’s Device Protection Act
- SB 110 Domestic Violence Amendments
- SB 119 Fire and Rescue Training Amendments
- SB 123 Commercial Email Act
- SB 125 Secondary Water Amendments
- SB 127 Nurse Apprentice Amendments
- SB 131 Information Technology Act Amendments
- SB 139 Competency Amendments
- SB 143 Military Occupational Licensing Renewal Amendments
- SB 149 Artificial Intelligence Amendments
- SB 151 Fraudulent Deed Amendments
- SB 156 Tax Modifications
- SB 160 Indigent Defense Amendments
- SB 163 Expungement Revisions
- SB 167 Court Transcript Fee Amendments
- SB 180 Court Jurisdiction Modifications
- SB 187 Utah Fair Housing Act Amendments
- SB 188 Professional Licensing Revisions
- SB 193 Arbitration Amendments
- SB 194 Social Media Regulation Amendments
- SB 198 Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Amendments
- SB 200 State Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice Amendments
- SB 202 Regulations for Legal Services
- SB 207 Pharmacy Practice Act Amendments
- SB 214 Community Renewable Energy Amendments
- SB 215 Motor Vehicle Consumer Data Protection
- SB 222 Egg Production Amendments
- SB 224 Energy Independence Amendments
- SB 228 Protective Order Amendments
- SB 231 Public Surveillance Prohibition Amendments
- SB 233 Medical Cannabis Amendments
- SB 234 Mortgage Commission
- SB 242 Utah Lake Modifications
- SB 248 Permitted Occupations for Minors Amendments
- SB 255 Trespassing of a Long-term Guest Amendments
###