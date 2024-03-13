PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: White River 01 Bus stop

10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Saturday 16 March 2024.

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at White River, there will be a planned water shut down from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturday 16 March 2024.

The shutdown is to allow Solomon Water to carry out valve installation works on our distribution main at the White River 01 bus stop.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water during this time:

White River 01 Bus Stop

White River Bulk Shop

White River Solomon Motors

7 Up

Oxfam

Riffle Range

Affected customers are advised to store water in buckets and containers for use during this shut down period.

We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater