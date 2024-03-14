Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.13.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tyler Sadwith, of Oakland, has been appointed State Medicaid Director at the California Department of Health Care Services. Sadwith has served as a Deputy Director of Behavioral Health at the California Department of Health Care Services since 2022 and was an Assistant Deputy Director of Behavioral Health there from 2021 to 2022. He was a Senior Consultant for Technical Assistance Collaborative Inc. from 2020 to 2021 and a Senior Associate there from 2018 to 2020. Sadwith held several positions at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services from 2011 to 2018, including Technical Director, Health Insurance Specialist, and Contracting Officer’s Representative. Sadwith earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Reed College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $209,712. Sadwith is a Democrat.

Mehgie Tabar, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of Legislation at the California Housing Finance Agency. Tabar has been Principal Consultant at the California Senate Housing Committee since 2022. She served as Data and Research Manager and Senior Housing Specialist at the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2019 to 2022. Tabar was an Associate at Root Policy Research from 2016 to 2019, a Consultant at the Concord Group from 2014 to 2016 and a Research Assistant at Rosenow Spevacek Group in 2014. She is a member of the American Planning Association and is certified through the American Institute of Certified Planners. Tabar earned a Master of Arts degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of California, Irvine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $140,052. Tabar is a Democrat.

Tyrone Buckley, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Legislation at the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Buckley has served as Assistant Deputy Director of Fair Housing at the California Department of Housing and Community Development since 2020 and was a Senior Policy Specialist there from 2019 to 2020. He was a Policy Director for Housing California from 2015 to 2019 and a Legislative Advocate for California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation from 2013 to 2015. He was a Policy Director for the Sacramento Housing Alliance from 2012 to 2013 and Executive Director of Clean & Sober from 2010 to 2011. Buckley earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law, a Master of Arts degree in City and Regional Planning from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $148,908. Buckley is a Democrat.

Kevin Grumbach, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the California Health Workforce Education and Training Council, where he has served since 2021. Grumbach has been a Professor at the University of California, San Francisco Department of Family and Community Medicine since 1991, and served as Chair of the Department from 2003 to 2022. He is a member of the American and California Academies of Family Physicians, Society of Teachers of Family Medicine, Association of Departments of Family Medicine, Physicians for a National Health Program, Physicians for Human Rights, North American Primary Care Research Group and the California Physicians Alliance. Grumbach earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Social Relations from Harvard University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $25 per diem. Grumbach is a Democrat.

Nader Nadershahi, of San Rafael, has been reappointed to the California Health Workforce Education and Training Council, where he has served since 2021. Nadershahi has been Dean and Vice Provost of the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry since 2016, where he held multiple positions from 2007 to 2016, including Interim Dean, Executive Associate Dean, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, and Acting Dean. He is Vice Chair of the ADA Foundation Board of Directors and a member of the California Dental Association Board of Directors, American Dental Association and the Santa Fe Group. Nadershahi earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry, a Doctor of Education degree from the University of the Pacific School of Education and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of the Pacific School of Business. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $25 per diem. Nadershahi is registered without party preference.

Cedric Franklin Rutland, of Lake Forest, has been reappointed to the California Health Workforce Education and Training Council, where he has served since 2022. Rutland has been a Pulmonary Critical Care Physician, Medical Consultant and Chief Executive Officer at Rutland Medical Group, West Coast Lung since 2019. Rutland has been a National Spokesperson for the American Lung Association since 2018 and a practicing Critical Care Medicine Doctor at Hoag Hospital since 2017. He was keynote speaker at the CHEST annual meeting in 2023. Rutland earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Biology from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $25 per diem. Rutland is a Democrat.

Van Ton-Quinlivan, of Menlo Park, has been reappointed to the California Health Workforce Education and Training Council, where she has served since 2021. Ton-Quinlivan has been CEO of Futuro Health since 2020. She was Executive Vice Chancellor of Workforce & Digital Futures for California Community Colleges from 2017 to 2019 and Vice Chancellor of Workforce and Economic Development there from 2011 to 2017. Ton-Quinlivan was Director of Workforce Development for Pacific Gas & Electric from 2006 to 2011. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, a Master of Arts degree in Education Policy from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Georgetown University. She is a member of the boards of the National Student Clearinghouse and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and is a member of the International Women’s Forum. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $25 per diem. Ton-Quinlivan is a Democrat.

