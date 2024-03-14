Recently the Ad Hoc Committee met to review a list of fourteen locations that meet the basic criteria for a new courthouse site throughout the County, and narrowed the preferred locations down to a short list of four or five.
You just read:
Deciding on short list of possible sites for the proposed courthouse: the Nevada City Ad Hoc Committee and the Sheriff chime in
