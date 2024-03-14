Proof of the Pudding Named Exclusive Caterer for Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Aquarium special and private events will offer custom menus
Located on Clearwater Bay with both indoor and outdoor experiences, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium offers a stunning backdrop for a wide variety of private and corporate events.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proof of the Pudding, a leader in food service management and catering for state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas and college stadiums, announces its agreement to serve as the exclusive caterer for the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Florida.
— Nick Klug, Culinary Vice President of Proof of the Pudding
Proof of the Pudding will manage hospitality, food and beverage service for the Aquarium’s Shark Bites Café as well as all special and private events including weddings, galas, social events and birthday parties.
Proof of the Pudding kicked off this new partnership by welcoming 350 guests to the Aquarium’s inaugural AquaGala on March 9. The elegant affair featured signature cocktails and a chef-curated menu including sustainable seafood and ocean-inspired flavors.
“Located on Clearwater Bay with both indoor and outdoor experiences, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium offers a stunning backdrop for a wide variety of private and corporate events,” said Nick Klug, culinary vice president of Proof of the Pudding. “Special event guests and those visiting the Shark Bites Café will experience elevated food and beverage offerings that feature locally sourced and made-from-scratch food.”
Local conch fritters with cilantro tartar sauce and citrus mango slaw, bourbon tamari glazed chicken breast with kalbi sweet potatoes, bourbon tamari soy jus and hakurei turnips, and grapefruit curd tart with whipped vanilla cream, macerated blueberries and bruleed segments are just a taste of the innovative menus for special events at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, with options that include plated and chef’s table selections, action stations and buffets.
New menu offerings at the Café that will be enjoyed by children and adults alike include the grilled mango chicken sandwich with pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on a Martin’s potato roll and the POP burger with a double Angus beef patty, American cheese, pickles and Not So Secret sauce on a Martin’s potato roll.
“Proof of the Pudding brings to the Aquarium a reputation for culinary excellence and a proven track record of providing great food, warm hospitality and wonderful experiences,” said Anthony Rivera, chief operating officer of Clearwater Marine Aquarium. “It was clear early on that they were aligned with the level of quality and creativity we were seeking.”
Proof of the Pudding will support the Aquarium’s environmental and sustainability initiatives that include community outreach, the use of environmentally friendly serve ware and straws, and no use of plastic water bottles. Proof of the Pudding sustainability action is demonstrated via food innovation as well as no use of Styrofoam, use of GRA-Endorsed Sterno fuel and recycling of used cooking oil.
Proof of the Pudding is the caterer and special event provider for a host of cultural attractions including the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Zoo Atlanta. “We are excited about this new partnership and the opportunities we will create together,” said Klug. “Our chefs enjoy the creativity and flexibility that come with designing custom menus that support the demographics of each location and audience, enhancing the guest experience.”
About Proof of the Pudding
Based in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 45 years. At state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas, collegiate stadiums, cultural landmarks, and at world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof’s passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The Company’s list of partnerships includes PGA Tour, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Presidential Center, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof’s services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The Company’s demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, most recently with BizBash’s Industry Innovator Award. In 2023, Proof of the Pudding received investment from Bruin Capital, a global sports and entertainment investment company.
About Clearwater Marine Aquarium
Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working marine rescue center dedicated to inspiring the human spirit through leadership in education, research, rescue, rehabilitation and release. With a mission to preserve the environment and its marine life, CMA is home to rescued dolphins, sea turtles, river otters, stingrays, and more. Through Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, CMA conducts important global research focused on protecting manatees, North Atlantic right whales and sea turtles. Major motion picture Dolphin Tale (2011) and its sequel Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) feature the true stories of rescued resident dolphins Winter and Hope, inspiring millions around the world. The mission and potential to change people’s lives differentiates Clearwater Marine Aquarium from any other aquarium in the world.
Julie Baron
Proof of the Pudding
+1 847-525-3043
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram