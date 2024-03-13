Four Arrested for Unlawful Entry into the U.S. at the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested three men and one woman who attempted to enter the United States on a freight train coming into the United States from Canada.

On March 12, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Buffalo Station spotted four people jumping off a moving freight train on the International Railroad Bridge in the city of Buffalo. The men left the woman who became immobile due to an injury and were caught shortly after a foot pursuit. The injured woman received first aid by Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP). After treatment, the woman was transported by ambulance to a local medical center.

“This is a great example of how our Border Patrol agents, CBP officers and law enforcement partners work tirelessly to protect the Western New York area, said Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin, U.S. Border Patrol Buffalo Sector.

The three men were taken to the Buffalo Station and processed. During processing, Border Patrol agents were able to identify that the woman and two men were from India and the third man was from the Dominican Republic.

The investigation concluded that all four people were undocumented non-citizens of which the three men are being processed for removal and detained in Batavia Federal Detention Facility awaiting a deportation hearing for charges under Section 212 and 237 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The woman remains at a local medical center awaiting further medical treatment.

Buffalo Sector is responsible for securing the border between ports of entry in New York and Pennsylvania encompassing 341 linear maritime border miles. The assistance of citizens is invaluable to their border security mission, and they welcome community members to help them keep our nation’s borders safe and report suspicious activity at 1-800-331-0353.

