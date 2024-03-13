Agriculture research funding announcement to take place at Brock Friday

MEDIA ADVISORY: March 12 2024 – R0028

Media are invited to join government officials, Brock leaders and researchers and industry representatives this week for a research funding announcement related to the sustainable agriculture sector.

The announcement will take place Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. in Room 222 of Brock’s Inniskillin Hall. Lab tours and interview opportunities will follow.

Media parking may be arranged by contacting Maryanne St. Denis, Brock’s Manager, Content and Communications, at mstdenis@brocku.ca

What: Brock University agriculture research funding announcement

Where: Brock University, Inniskillin Hall, Room 222

When: Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m.

For more information or for assistance arranging interviews:

* Maryanne St. Denis, Manager, Content and Communications, Brock University mstdenis@brocku.ca or 905-246-0256

– 30 –