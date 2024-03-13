Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Literary book "Visions of Light" by Raymond J. Klein
EINPresswire.com/ --
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Rabia Tanveer for Readers' Favorite
Visions of Light: Inspirational Poetry, Stunning Photography by Raymond J. Klein is a collection of poems and photographs that will bring a different kind of serenity. Unique and astonishingly rich, the author uses these poems to set the tone for his pictures and give his readers some simply wonderful photographs to enjoy. The first part of the book is all about those lyrical poems and stunning pictures, while the second part is about explaining the techniques he used and how aspiring photographers can benefit from his advice. He shares the techniques he used for aperture shapes, light exposures, and editing skills in Adobe Photoshop that will help photographers. He also goes into detail about filters and different digital techniques he used to bring his traditional photography to life. His diligence, the poems he used, and the techniques he shares make this more than just a book on photography.
Experienced professionals and newbies will find the information in Visions of Light very helpful. Raymond J. Klein gives a step-by-step guide to processes he used and enough information so that anyone with a passion for photography can improve their skills. I thoroughly enjoyed the poems by Toni Partington; they had a depth that made me feel connected and emotional. As for the photographs, I am no expert at photography, but some of the pictures shared by the author are breathtaking. The more abstract pictures are artful and fascinating at the same time. Some of the pictures will make you think “where is the light is coming from” and you will look a little closer and fall in love with those pictures even more. I can only imagine how amazing this book would be in hard copy."
You can learn more about Raymond J. Klein and "Visions of Light" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/visions-of-light/1 where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
PageTurner Support
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Rabia Tanveer for Readers' Favorite
Visions of Light: Inspirational Poetry, Stunning Photography by Raymond J. Klein is a collection of poems and photographs that will bring a different kind of serenity. Unique and astonishingly rich, the author uses these poems to set the tone for his pictures and give his readers some simply wonderful photographs to enjoy. The first part of the book is all about those lyrical poems and stunning pictures, while the second part is about explaining the techniques he used and how aspiring photographers can benefit from his advice. He shares the techniques he used for aperture shapes, light exposures, and editing skills in Adobe Photoshop that will help photographers. He also goes into detail about filters and different digital techniques he used to bring his traditional photography to life. His diligence, the poems he used, and the techniques he shares make this more than just a book on photography.
Experienced professionals and newbies will find the information in Visions of Light very helpful. Raymond J. Klein gives a step-by-step guide to processes he used and enough information so that anyone with a passion for photography can improve their skills. I thoroughly enjoyed the poems by Toni Partington; they had a depth that made me feel connected and emotional. As for the photographs, I am no expert at photography, but some of the pictures shared by the author are breathtaking. The more abstract pictures are artful and fascinating at the same time. Some of the pictures will make you think “where is the light is coming from” and you will look a little closer and fall in love with those pictures even more. I can only imagine how amazing this book would be in hard copy."
You can learn more about Raymond J. Klein and "Visions of Light" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/visions-of-light/1 where you can read reviews and the author’s biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other book retailers.
PageTurner Support
PageTurner Press and Media
+1 888-447-9651
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other