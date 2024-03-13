CREDIT ONE BANK PARTNERS WITH CANDLELIGHTERS TO GIVE THREE FAMILIES NUMBER ONE FAN EXPERIENCE WITH VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit One Bank, a leader in the credit card industry and proud partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, kicked off 2024’s Number One Fan program with Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada to give three families a unique fan experience at the Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings game on Saturday, March 9. Earlier in the week, the families were surprised at Candlelighters’ headquarters with a visit from the Knights’ mascot Chance and Credit One Bank employees who let them know that they would be attending Saturday’s game as VIPs.
Before the game started, the families were given a sneak peek behind the scenes, visiting the iconic fortress at T-Mobile arena. After viewing the game from suite seats, attendees took to the ice where they posed for pictures to commemorate the special nights.
The latest in Credit One Bank’s innovative Number One Fan initiative, the expansive program provides exclusive access and activities to an array of sporting events for families and individuals facing adversity. Additionally, they have treated U.S.VETS – Las Vegas to multiple Las Vegas Raiders games and surprised a group from Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth with a night at the ballpark for a Las Vegas Aviators game. Credit One Bank has been a proud supporter of Candlelighters for a multitude of years, assisting the organization through financial support and working with them regularly to aid in their mission to assist families afflicted by childhood cancer.
To learn more about Credit One Bank and their community services, please visit https://www.creditonebank.com/
About Credit One Bank
Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Contact Information
Terri Maruca | Gage Morgan
Kirvin Doak Communications
CreditOneBank@kirvindoak.com
702.737.3100
Gage Morgan
