Chapman University’s Argyros College of Business and Economics Launches Family Business Initiative
The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is a part of the Argyros College of Business and Economics, at Chapman University
I am a strong advocate for family business as a driver of economic growth. This initiative will provide invaluable resources and support to family businesses within the Chapman community.”ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chapman University's Argyros College of Business and Economics is proud to announce the launch of its Family Business Initiative, aimed at empowering the next generation of family business leaders. This innovative program promises to be a cornerstone in shaping the future of family enterprises. Experienced family business expert and lifelong Orange County resident Ed Hart joins as a consultant to launch the initiative.
— Ed Hart
Hart brings a wealth of experience and passion for family business to the initiative. With a background spanning education, leadership, and a profound dedication to nurturing future leaders, Hart's involvement underscores the program's commitment to excellence and practical application in the real business world. Hart currently serves as senior vice president for First Bank’s Center for Family-owned Businesses.
"At least two-thirds, if not more, of the businesses worldwide are family-owned," commented Hart. "It's important for students to understand the dynamics of working with or for family businesses, as they play a significant role in the global economy.”
“California has 1.4 million family-owned businesses, employing 7 million people. At Chapman, we have a large number of students from family businesses – small and large. We are looking forward to supporting the family-owned businesses by launching this initiative,” stated Dr. Cronqvist.
"Chapman University has a strong reputation in and around Orange County, and I have a lot of respect for Dr. Cynthia West’s and Dr. Henrik Cronqvist's leadership," remarked Hart when asked about his decision to help run the program. "I am a strong advocate for family business as a driver of economic growth. This initiative will provide invaluable resources and support to family businesses within the Chapman community."
The Family Business Initiative will be housed in the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics and aims to serve as a catalyst for growth and collaboration, offering a myriad of opportunities for both students and family business leaders. From insightful symposiums featuring prominent industry speakers to establishing a dedicated family business club, the initiative is poised to create a vibrant ecosystem where knowledge, networking, and innovation thrive.
About The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics
The vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy.
About Chapman University
Founded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty, including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors, and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars, and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. www.chapman.edu.
