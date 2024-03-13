Attorney General Bird Leads 12-State Coalition Demanding Biden Administration Stop Funding Terrorist-Supporting Iran

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today led a 12-state coalition in a letter to the Biden administration, demanding that it stop funding Iran, the global leader in financially supporting terrorism.

Since President Biden took office, the United States government has already paid nearly $1 billion to the terrorist-infiltrated organization UNRWA. Now, the Biden administration is looking to give Iran access to $10 billion from frozen accounts in Iraq, Oman, and Europe.

Iran has been functioning as a global bank for terrorism, funding groups such as Hamas and the Iraqi terror militias that killed three Americans in Jordan two months ago. At least two transactions have already been conducted with these should-be-frozen funds. Iran has been using its money to attack and kill Americans, attempt to shutdown international shipping through the Red Sea, and unleash terror on Israel. This global terrorism crisis is made even worse by Biden’s absolute failure and refusal to secure the southern border, which is now an open gate for suspected terrorists entering into the country.

“The Biden administration needs to stop sending money to terrorists, plain and simple,” said Attorney General Bird. “Iran’s record of sponsoring terrorism speaks for itself—backing the Hamas attacks on Israel and the terror strike that killed three Americans in Jordan are just the most recent. Meanwhile, Biden’s complete failure on the border has only made matters worse by inviting a flood of suspected terrorists into our country. It is time for Biden to do his job and stop handing money over to terrorists who threaten our lives, nation, and loved ones.”

As the states’ top law enforcement officials, the coalition of attorneys general have the duty to enforce state money-laundering and terrorism statutes.

Iowa led the letter and was joined by Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

Read the full letter here.

