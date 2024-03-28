Estess CPAs Announces the Winner of its Annual Early Bird Income Tax Services Drawing for a 65" Samsung Smart TV

Estess CPAs holds an annual Early Bird Income Tax Services Drawing to entice clients to file tax returns early!

The winner, Joseph Boudreaux (right) is with John and Lori Estess, co-owners of Estess CPAs.

Melissa Hinkley, a client of Estess CPAs, picked the winner.

Estess CPAs offers tax preparation for individuals and businesses, bookkeeping and accounting services, payroll services, and general business advice.

We would like to thank our clients for continuing to be a part of our Estess CPA family”
— Lori Estess, co-owner of Estess CPAs
NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estess CPAs announced Joseph Boudreaux of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, is the winner of a brand-new SAMSUNG 65" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV with HDR, the result of its Annual Early Bird Income Tax Services Drawing. As a token of appreciation for the continued support and trust of its clientele, Estess CPAs held a drawing for the television on March 22nd. Those clients who dropped off their tax materials at either of Estess CPAs' convenient locations before February 24, 2024, were automatically entered in the drawing.

The drawing winner was picked by Melissa Hinkley, an Estess CPA client who was at the office setting up a new non-profit, Magnolia Blossoms of Plaquemines. The winner, Joseph Boudreaux, has been a client for the past two years. He said this was the first time he had won a large prize, such as a free television.

"We hold our annual drawing to thank our clients for continuing to be a part of our Estess CPA family," says co-owner John Estess. "We are very happy for Joseph. We hope he enjoys his new television—just in time to watch March Madness!"

Estess CPAs takes pride in offering the expertise and credentials of larger firms while maintaining the personal touch and dedicated service. A leading provider of comprehensive bookkeeping, accounting, business advice, and tax preparation services, Estess CPAs has been committed to helping individuals and businesses thrive since 2001.

"We understand the unique challenges faced by small, family-run businesses because we are one ourselves," says Lori Estess, co-owner of Estess CPAs.

For more information about the comprehensive accounting services offered by Estess CPAs at their locations in Belle Chasse and Luling, LA, please call (504) 433-5122, (985) 785-1470, or email info@estesscpa.com.

About John and Lori Estess, owners of Estess CPAs

Over the past two decades, Estess CPAs has evolved into a premier tax preparation and advisory firm, providing top-notch accounting and bookkeeping services. Founded by John Estess in 2001, the firm brings together the expertise gained from his background in Banking and Governmental Accounting. John has been actively involved in various charitable committees, serving as a Financial Secretary/Treasurer and nominated board member for local area schools. He is also a member of esteemed organizations such as the Rotary Club, Plaquemines Parish Association of Business and Industry, and Crescent City Business Partners, where he serves as an officer.

In 2007, Lori Estess joined her husband, John, at Estess CPAs, bringing her extensive experience as an Administrative Services Manager overseeing Payroll, Human Resources, and Accounting functions. Together, John and Lori have fostered a culture of excellence and dedication at Estess CPAs, serving clients with integrity and professionalism.

CPA or Tax Preparer

