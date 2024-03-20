One year after the banking crisis in the US and Europe: Economists publish a novel plan for reform
Governments have stabilized the banking sector for centuries. This old approach no longer works. In the digital age, fragility needs to be tackled in new ways.
What is capitalism? Most people would describe it as a free-market economy. But this description falls short. And it prevents us from tackling our problems with an increasingly fragile banking sector.”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Several banks around the world failed in March 2023. In the US, both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank suffered a bank run and had to file for bankruptcy. Shortly after, banks in Europe started to tremble, and national authorities had to intervene to stabilize the situation. What happened?
— Jonathan McMillan
Jonathan McMillan explains: “The troubles with banking in the US and Europe might look disparate at first, but they have an underlying common cause.” McMillan is a collective pseudonym of two Swiss economists. One year after the banking turmoil in the US and Europe, they have published their reform plan to deal with the increasingly fragile financial architecture.
**Digitization was a game changer**
Banking has been a fragile endeavor since its beginnings. Hence, governments have built a tight regulatory framework around banks. This approach worked fairly well until the 1970s, when banking was still restricted by technological constraints: Every transaction had to be recorded, confirmed, and reconciled on paper. These constraints ensured that banking mostly took place on one balance sheet. In this environment, regulators managed to largely stay on top of banking activities.
Then the digital revolution happened. For McMillan it is undeniable: “Digitization fundamentally transformed finance.” Modern information technology allows bankers to virtualize financial contracts and move them across balance sheets and jurisdictions at high speed and low costs. The former technological constraints had vanished. In turn, the old banking business was spread over thousands of balance sheets. A new shadow banking sector developed, and the old way of regulating banking stopped being effective.
So how should we deal with banking in the digital age? “As the French writer André Malraux once wrote: If you want to read the future, you have to leaf through the past,” notes McMillan. Doing so, he provides what is so missing from current debates. He puts the troubles with banking into a bigger context. Today’s problems in finance have their roots deep in our economic order. In the end, it is about how we designed and still organize capitalism.
**Capitalism is not what you think it is**
“Capitalism is not about markets. It is about corporations,” writes McMillan in his new book. Over the past 300 years, corporations have transformed the economic order. They have not only shaped the real economy, but also changed finance.
It all began in early modern England. By combining the technique of banking with the corporate form, the Bank of England sparked a financial revolution. Corporate banking became the cornerstone of a new financial architecture—one that supported unprecedented economic growth but was also inherently fragile.
To stabilize capitalism, governments had to rescue failing banking corporations from the start. But as we have seen in 2008 and again in 2023, these interventions have become increasingly heavy-handed in the digital age. “Capitalism and the market economy are disintegrating,” says McMillan, “if this continues, our economic order will fall apart, and the social order will follow suit.”
**What should be done?**
Offering a novel perspective on capitalism, McMillan emphasizes: “Neither more regulation nor better technology will solve our recurring issues with banking.” Instead, he calls for adapting the corporate form and redesigning monetary policy. He embeds the necessary changes in a tangible transition plan that aims at an all-important goal: restoring the economic foundations for a free, open, and democratic society.
