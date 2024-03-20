One year after the banking crisis in the US and Europe: Economists publish a novel plan for reform

Jonathan McMillan exposes a fundamental flaw in our financial architecture. It becomes clear: Neither more regulation nor better technology will relieve our economic woes.

Governments have stabilized the banking sector for centuries. This old approach no longer works. In the digital age, fragility needs to be tackled in new ways.

What is capitalism? Most people would describe it as a free-market economy. But this description falls short. And it prevents us from tackling our problems with an increasingly fragile banking sector.” — Jonathan McMillan