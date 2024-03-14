RPG Acoustical Systems Launches Perfecto® Micro MOTIF: A New Era of Acoustic Design Flexibility
Perfecto® Micro MOTIF is more than just an acoustic panel; it's a tool for architects and designers to fully express their vision without sacrificing acoustic quality”PASSAIC, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC announces the launch of Perfecto® Micro MOTIF, a pioneering acoustic panel that marries exceptional sound absorption with unlimited design potential. This innovative product is set to revolutionize the way architects, designers, and acousticians approach interior spaces, offering a blend of functionality and creativity previously unseen in the acoustical industry.
Perfecto® Micro MOTIF panels are designed to inspire, featuring 12 standard design options and the ability for complete design team customization. From intricate patterns to branded logos, these panels allow for personalization on a level that encourages spaces to truly reflect their purpose and aesthetic. With sustainability at its core, the product utilizes high recycled content, ULEF, Class A fire-rated, and FSC®-certified MDF, ensuring projects meet both environmental standards and design ambitions.
"Perfecto® Micro MOTIF is more than just an acoustic panel; it's a tool for architects and designers to fully express their vision without sacrificing acoustic quality," said Jeff Madison, President at RPG Acoustical Systems. "We're excited to see the innovative applications our clients will create with such a versatile product."
Available now, Perfecto® Micro MOTIF is poised to become a staple in the design of auditoriums, corporate offices, educational facilities, and more. For further details, please visit RPG Acoustical Systems' website.
About RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC
RPG Acoustical Systems, LLC is a leader in the acoustic solutions industry, providing innovative products and services that enhance the auditory and aesthetic quality of indoor environments. With a focus on sustainability and performance, RPG delivers solutions that meet the complex needs of a wide range of clients.
