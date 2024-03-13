Hallador Energy Company Reports Record Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 2023; Signs MOU to attract data centers to Merom Power Plant
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) reports full year 2023 net income of $44.8 million, $1.35 basic earnings per share, operating cash flow of $59.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $107 million, all respectively.
Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Hallador had a solid year as a company. Our coal division had near record margins for the full year, the continued integration of Hallador Power shows tremendous promise for future sales of energy and capacity and our recent MOU with Hoosier Energy and WIN REMC will allow us to market our Merom site to data centers, AI providers and other high-density power users to more efficiently operate the plant and drive increased margins to what we are seeing today. While the fourth quarter presented challenges in all sectors, we believe that our recent restructuring in our coal division, agreements like the MOU and the momentum that we are seeing in forward power sales will all continue to improve the long-term outlook for the company.”
Below are highlights for the full year results of 2023:
We increased Net Income, Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA for the Year
- Net income increased by approximately $27 million to $45 million for 2023.
- Operating Cash Flow increased by approximately $5 million to $59.4 million for 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA* improved to $107 million for the year, an increase of approximately $51 million.
Since January 1, 2023, We Secured Nearly $500 Million in New Long-Term Capacity and Energy Contracts
- We have secured approximately $225 million in new capacity deals through 2028.
- We have secured approximately $275 million in new energy deals through 2028.
We Restructured our Coal Division to Increase Margins and Adjust to Current Market Conditions
- The restructuring will reduce capital expenditure at the Oaktown Mining Complex by $10 million.
- Maintains 4.5 million tons of annual production of our highest margin coal.
- Reduced employee headcount by 110.
- Idled highest cost surface mines.
We Raised Approximately $19 Million Through ATM and Unsecured Notes to Support Liquidity
- ATM raised $7.3 million in December and $6.6 million in January.
- Raised $5 million in unsecured one-year notes from members of the Board of Directors in March 2024.
- Capital used to support liquidity and accelerate strategic initiatives.
We Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hoosier Energy and WIN REMC to Provide Opportunities for Non-Traditional Energy Sales at the Merom Site
- Allows us to potentially capture additional margins above our traditional wholesale energy markets.
- Allows us to market industrial users of power, such as data centers, AI providers and power dense manufacturers, to the Merom property.
- We believe utilizing our plant to help supply these large users of energy with reliable, resilient electricity should allow us to operate more efficiently in a volatile power environment, generate increased margins and support the fragile power grid as it navigates the challenges of transition to new sources of energy in the coming decades.
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|Total
|Coal
|Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)
|3.4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.5
|-
|6.2
|Average price per ton - 3rd party
|$
|51.82
|$
|50.57
|$
|56.09
|$
|56.09
|$
|-
|Priced tons (in millions) - Merom
|1.5
|2.3
|2.3
|2.3
|2.3
|10.7
|Average price per ton - Merom
|$
|51.00
|$
|51.00
|$
|51.00
|$
|51.00
|$
|51.00
|Contracted coal revenue (in millions)
|$
|252.69
|$
|208.33
|$
|145.35
|$
|145.35
|$
|117.30
|$
|869.02
|% Priced
|109
|%
|91
|%
|62
|%
|62
|%
|51
|%
|Committed & unpriced tons (in millions) - 3rd party
|-
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|-
|3.0
|Committed & unpriced tons (in millions) - Merom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total contracted tons (in millions)
|4.9
|5.1
|3.8
|3.8
|2.3
|19.9
|% Coal Sold*
|109
|%
|113
|%
|84
|%
|84
|%
|51
|%
|Average cost per ton of coal sold was $33.67 for the year ended December 31, 2023 ($26.98 after eliminating for intercompany sales to Merom)
|2024 Coal Capex Budget (in millions)
|$
|25.00
|Power
|Energy
|Contracted MWh (in millions)
|1.87
|1.90
|1.83
|1.78
|1.09
|8.47
|Average contracted price per MWh
|$
|35.23
|$
|36.06
|$
|55.37
|$
|54.65
|$
|52.98
|Contracted revenue (in millions)
|$
|65.88
|$
|68.51
|$
|101.33
|$
|97.28
|$
|57.75
|$
|390.75
|% Energy Sold*
|31
|%
|32
|%
|31
|%
|30
|%
|18
|%
|Capacity
|Average daily contracted capacity
|810
|748
|743
|623
|454
|% Capacity Contracted**
|94
|%
|87
|%
|86
|%
|72
|%
|53
|%
|Average contracted capacity price per MWd
|$
|200
|$
|210
|$
|230
|$
|226
|$
|224
|Contracted capacity revenue (in millions)
|$
|59.13
|$
|57.33
|$
|62.37
|$
|51.39
|$
|37.12
|$
|267.34
|Total Energy & Capacity Revenue
|Contracted Power Revenue (in millions)
|$
|125.01
|$
|125.84
|$
|163.70
|$
|148.67
|$
|94.87
|$
|658.09
|Contracted Power Revenue per MWh*
|$
|45.69
|$
|47.05
|$
|67.40
|$
|66.47
|$
|64.70
|2023 average cost per MWh sold was $33.67 for the year ended December 31, 2023 ($26.98 assuming intercompany sales of coal were sold at cost)
|2024 Power Capex Budget (in millions)
|$
|18.00
|TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS)
|$
|377.70
|$
|334.17
|$
|309.05
|$
|294.02
|$
|212.17
|$
|1,527.11
|*
|Based on coal production of 4.5 million tons and 6.0 million MWh annually.
|**
|Based on a MISO accreditation of 860MW per day. Accreditations are adjusted annually based on 3-year rolling performance metrics.
The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands, except for per ton data):
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Net income
|$
|44,793
|$
|18,105
|Total revenues
|$
|634,480
|$
|361,991
|Tons sold (consolidated basis, after eliminations)
|5,595
|6,341
|Average price per ton (consolidated basis, after eliminations)
|$
|60.97
|$
|45.64
|Tons sold (before elimination)
|6,922
|6,341
|Average price per ton (segment basis, before eliminations)
|$
|62.54
|$
|45.64
|Bank debt
|$
|91,500
|$
|85,213
|Operating cash flow
|$
|59,414
|$
|54,169
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|107,376
|$
|56,233
--------------------------------
|*Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as operating cash flows less effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, plus bank interest, less effects of working capital period changes, plus other amortization
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.
Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity and is a key component of certain material covenants contained within our Credit Agreement, specifically a maximum leverage ratio and a debt service coverage ratio. Noncompliance with the leverage ratio or debt service coverage ratio covenants could result in our lenders requiring the Company to immediately repay all amounts borrowed. If we cannot satisfy these financial covenants, we would be prohibited under our Credit Agreement from engaging in certain activities, such as incurring additional indebtedness, making certain payments, and acquiring and disposing of assets. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA is critical to the assessment of our liquidity. The required amount of Adjusted EBITDA is a variable based on our debt outstanding and/or required debt payments at the time of the quarterly calculation based on a rolling prior 12-month period.
Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, is as follows (in thousands) for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Reconciliation of GAAP "Cash provided by operating activities" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" (in thousands)
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|Cash provided by operating activities
|$
|59,414
|$
|54,169
|Current income tax benefit
|(164
|)
|-
|W/O of deferred financing costs
|1,541
|-
|Loss from Hourglass Sands & Sunrise Indemnity
|10
|8
|Distribution from Sunrise Energy
|(625
|)
|-
|Bank and other interest expense
|10,478
|8,278
|Working capital period changes
|21,998
|(5,861
|)
|Other long-term asset and liability changes
|-
|-
|Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation
|3,384
|3,162
|Market adjustments - Merom acquisition
|-
|(9,009
|)
|ASC 606 Capacity Adjustment
|3,703
|-
|Other amortization
|7,637
|5,486
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|107,376
|$
|56,233
|Cash used in investing activities
|$
|(75,290
|)
|$
|(53,365
|)
|Cash used in financing activities
|$
|16,573
|$
|(207
|)
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “guidance,” “target,” “potential,” “possible,” or “probable” or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “will,” “should,” or “could” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host a live conference call on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. For US callers dial (833)-470-1428 and use access code 135892.
A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days. For US callers to listen to the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 and use access code 573916.
The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast on the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.
Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sunrise Coal, LLC and Hallador Power, LLC, produces coal and electricity in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.
|Contact:
|Investor Relations
|Phone:
|(303) 839-5504
|Hallador Energy Company
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of December 31,
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|2023
|2022
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,842
|$
|3,009
|Restricted cash
|4,281
|3,417
|Accounts receivable
|19,937
|29,889
|Inventory
|23,075
|49,796
|Parts and supplies
|38,877
|28,295
|Contract asset - coal purchase agreement
|—
|19,567
|Prepaid expenses
|2,262
|4,546
|Total current assets
|91,274
|138,519
|Property, plant and equipment:
|Land and mineral rights
|115,486
|115,595
|Buildings and equipment
|537,131
|534,129
|Mine development
|158,642
|140,108
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|12,346
|—
|Total property, plant and equipment
|823,605
|789,832
|Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|(334,971
|)
|(309,370
|)
|Total property, plant and equipment, net
|488,634
|480,462
|Investment in Sunrise Energy
|2,811
|3,988
|Other assets
|7,061
|7,585
|Total assets
|$
|589,780
|$
|630,554
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of bank debt, net
|24,438
|$
|33,031
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|62,908
|82,972
|Current portion of lease financing
|3,933
|—
|Deferred revenue
|23,062
|35,485
|Contract liability - power purchase agreement and capacity payment reduction
|43,254
|88,114
|Total current liabilities
|157,595
|239,602
|Long-term liabilities:
|Bank debt, net
|63,453
|49,713
|Convertible notes payable
|10,000
|10,000
|Convertible notes payable - related party
|9,000
|9,000
|Long-term Lease Financing
|8,157
|—
|Deferred income taxes
|9,235
|4,606
|Asset retirement obligations
|14,538
|17,254
|Contract liability - power purchase agreement
|47,425
|84,096
|Other
|1,789
|1,259
|Total long-term liabilities
|163,597
|175,928
|Total liabilities
|321,192
|415,530
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued
|—
|—
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 34,052 and 32,983 issued and outstanding, respectively
|341
|330
|Additional paid-in capital
|127,548
|118,788
|Retained earnings
|140,699
|95,906
|Total stockholders’ equity
|268,588
|215,024
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|589,780
|$
|630,554
|Hallador Energy Company
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the years ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|2023
|2022
|SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:
|Coal sales
|$
|361,926
|$
|289,376
|Electric sales
|267,927
|66,252
|Other revenues
|4,627
|6,363
|Total sales and operating revenues
|634,480
|361,991
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Operating expenses
|473,390
|266,608
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|67,211
|46,875
|Asset retirement obligations accretion
|1,804
|1,010
|Exploration costs
|904
|651
|General and administrative
|26,159
|16,417
|Total operating expenses
|569,468
|331,561
|INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|65,012
|30,430
|Interest expense (1)
|(13,711
|)
|(11,012
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(1,491
|)
|—
|Equity method investment (loss) income
|(552
|)
|443
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|49,258
|19,861
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):
|Current
|(164
|)
|—
|Deferred
|4,629
|1,756
|Total income tax expense
|4,465
|1,756
|NET INCOME
|$
|44,793
|$
|18,105
|NET INCOME PER SHARE:
|Basic
|$
|1.35
|$
|0.57
|Diluted
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.55
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|33,133
|32,043
|Diluted
|36,827
|33,649
|____________
|(1) Interest Expense:
|Interest on bank debt
|$
|8,636
|$
|7,563
|Other interest
|1,842
|715
|Amortization and swap related interest:
|Payments on interest rate swap, net of changes in value
|—
|(867
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|3,233
|3,601
|Total amortization and swap related interest
|3,233
|2,734
|Total interest expense
|$
|13,711
|$
|11,012
|Hallador Energy Company
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the years ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|2023
|2022
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|44,793
|$
|18,105
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Deferred income taxes
|4,629
|1,756
|Equity income (loss) – Sunrise Energy
|552
|(443
|)
|Cash distribution - Sunrise Energy
|625
|—
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|67,211
|46,875
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|1,491
|—
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|398
|(264
|)
|Payments on interest rate swap, net of changes in value
|—
|(867
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|3,233
|3,601
|Asset retirement obligations accretion
|1,804
|1,010
|Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation
|(3,384
|)
|(3,162
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|3,554
|1,269
|Provision for loss on customer contracts
|—
|159
|Amortization of contract asset and contract liabilities
|(39,791
|)
|(19,731
|)
|Change in current assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|9,952
|(16,305
|)
|Inventory
|15,548
|(25,863
|)
|Parts and supplies
|(10,582
|)
|(6,271
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|1,186
|(5,941
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(18,992
|)
|24,037
|Deferred revenue
|(23,423
|)
|35,485
|Other
|610
|719
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|59,414
|$
|54,169
|Hallador Energy Company
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the years ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|(continued)
|2023
|2022
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|$
|(75,352
|)
|$
|(54,020
|)
|Proceeds from sale of equipment
|62
|655
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(75,290
|)
|(53,365
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments on bank debt
|(59,713
|)
|(78,225
|)
|Borrowings of bank debt
|66,000
|51,700
|Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement
|11,082
|—
|Issuance of convertible notes payable
|—
|11,000
|Issuance of related party convertible notes payable
|—
|18,000
|Debt issuance costs
|(6,013
|)
|(2,097
|)
|Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests
|—
|(585
|)
|ATM Offering
|7,318
|—
|Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs
|(2,101
|)
|—
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|16,573
|(207
|)
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|697
|597
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year
|6,426
|5,829
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year
|$
|7,123
|$
|6,426
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,842
|$
|3,009
|Restricted cash
|4,281
|3,417
|$
|7,123
|$
|6,426
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|9,966
|$
|8,123
|SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and finance lease
|$
|1,882
|$
|3,440
|Hallador Energy Company
|Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Additional
|Total
|Common Stock Issued
|Paid-in
|Retained
|Stockholders'
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Earnings
|Equity
|BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2021
|30,785
|$
|308
|$
|104,126
|$
|77,801
|182,235
|Stock-based compensation
|—
|—
|1,269
|—
|1,269
|Cancellation of redeemable noncontrolling interests
|—
|—
|3,415
|—
|3,415
|Stock issued on redemption of convertible note
|232
|2
|998
|—
|1,000
|Stock issued on redemption of related party convertible notes
|1,966
|20
|8,980
|—
|9,000
|Net income
|—
|—
|—
|18,105
|18,105
|BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2022
|32,983
|330
|118,788
|95,906
|215,024
|Stock-based compensation
|—
|—
|3,554
|—
|3,554
|Stock issued on vesting of RSUs
|473
|5
|(5
|)
|—
|—
|Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs
|(198
|)
|(2
|)
|(2,099
|)
|—
|(2,101
|)
|Stock issued in ATM offering
|794
|8
|7,310
|—
|7,318
|Net income
|—
|—
|—
|44,793
|44,793
|BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2023
|34,052
|341
|127,548
|140,699
|268,588