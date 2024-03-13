Submit Release
Hallador Energy Company Reports Record Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for 2023; Signs MOU to attract data centers to Merom Power Plant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) reports full year 2023 net income of $44.8 million, $1.35 basic earnings per share, operating cash flow of $59.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $107 million, all respectively.

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Hallador had a solid year as a company. Our coal division had near record margins for the full year, the continued integration of Hallador Power shows tremendous promise for future sales of energy and capacity and our recent MOU with Hoosier Energy and WIN REMC will allow us to market our Merom site to data centers, AI providers and other high-density power users to more efficiently operate the plant and drive increased margins to what we are seeing today. While the fourth quarter presented challenges in all sectors, we believe that our recent restructuring in our coal division, agreements like the MOU and the momentum that we are seeing in forward power sales will all continue to improve the long-term outlook for the company.”

Below are highlights for the full year results of 2023:

  • We increased Net Income, Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA for the Year
    • Net income increased by approximately $27 million to $45 million for 2023.    
    • Operating Cash Flow increased by approximately $5 million to $59.4 million for 2023.  
    • Adjusted EBITDA* improved to $107 million for the year, an increase of approximately $51 million.
  • Since January 1, 2023, We Secured Nearly $500 Million in New Long-Term Capacity and Energy Contracts
    • We have secured approximately $225 million in new capacity deals through 2028.  
    • We have secured approximately $275 million in new energy deals through 2028.
  • We Restructured our Coal Division to Increase Margins and Adjust to Current Market Conditions
    • The restructuring will reduce capital expenditure at the Oaktown Mining Complex by $10 million.  
    • Maintains 4.5 million tons of annual production of our highest margin coal.  
    • Reduced employee headcount by 110.  
    • Idled highest cost surface mines.
  • We Raised Approximately $19 Million Through ATM and Unsecured Notes to Support Liquidity
    • ATM raised $7.3 million in December and $6.6 million in January.  
    • Raised $5 million in unsecured one-year notes from members of the Board of Directors in March 2024.  
    • Capital used to support liquidity and accelerate strategic initiatives.
  • We Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hoosier Energy and WIN REMC to Provide Opportunities for Non-Traditional Energy Sales at the Merom Site
    • Allows us to potentially capture additional margins above our traditional wholesale energy markets.  
    • Allows us to market industrial users of power, such as data centers, AI providers and power dense manufacturers, to the Merom property.  
    • We believe utilizing our plant to help supply these large users of energy with reliable, resilient electricity should allow us to operate more efficiently in a volatile power environment, generate increased margins and support the fragile power grid as it navigates the challenges of transition to new sources of energy in the coming decades.
                                 
  2024     2025     2026     2027     2028     Total
Coal                                            
Priced tons - 3rd party (in millions)   3.4       1.8       0.5       0.5       -       6.2
Average price per ton - 3rd party $ 51.82     $ 50.57     $ 56.09     $ 56.09     $ -        
Priced tons (in millions) - Merom   1.5       2.3       2.3       2.3       2.3       10.7
Average price per ton - Merom $ 51.00     $ 51.00     $ 51.00     $ 51.00     $ 51.00        
Contracted coal revenue (in millions) $ 252.69     $ 208.33     $ 145.35     $ 145.35     $ 117.30     $ 869.02
% Priced   109 %     91 %     62 %     62 %     51 %      
                                             
Committed & unpriced tons (in millions) - 3rd party   -       1.0       1.0       1.0       -       3.0
Committed & unpriced tons (in millions) - Merom   -       -       -       -       -       -
Total contracted tons (in millions)   4.9       5.1       3.8       3.8       2.3       19.9
                                             
% Coal Sold*   109 %     113 %     84 %     84 %     51 %      
                                             
Average cost per ton of coal sold was $33.67 for the year ended December 31, 2023 ($26.98 after eliminating for intercompany sales to Merom)                                            
                                             
2024 Coal Capex Budget (in millions) $ 25.00                                        
                                             
Power                                            
Energy                                            
Contracted MWh (in millions)   1.87       1.90       1.83       1.78       1.09       8.47
Average contracted price per MWh $ 35.23     $ 36.06     $ 55.37     $ 54.65     $ 52.98        
Contracted revenue (in millions) $ 65.88     $ 68.51     $ 101.33     $ 97.28     $ 57.75     $ 390.75
% Energy Sold*   31 %     32 %     31 %     30 %     18 %      
                                             
Capacity                                            
Average daily contracted capacity   810       748       743       623       454        
% Capacity Contracted**   94 %     87 %     86 %     72 %     53 %      
Average contracted capacity price per MWd $ 200     $ 210     $ 230     $ 226     $ 224        
Contracted capacity revenue (in millions) $ 59.13     $ 57.33     $ 62.37     $ 51.39     $ 37.12     $ 267.34
                                             
Total Energy & Capacity Revenue                                            
Contracted Power Revenue (in millions) $ 125.01     $ 125.84     $ 163.70     $ 148.67     $ 94.87     $ 658.09
Contracted Power Revenue per MWh* $ 45.69     $ 47.05     $ 67.40     $ 66.47     $ 64.70        
                                             
2023 average cost per MWh sold was $33.67 for the year ended December 31, 2023 ($26.98 assuming intercompany sales of coal were sold at cost)                                            
                                             
2024 Power Capex Budget (in millions) $ 18.00                                        
                                             
TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) $ 377.70     $ 334.17     $ 309.05     $ 294.02     $ 212.17     $ 1,527.11


* Based on coal production of 4.5 million tons and 6.0 million MWh annually.
** Based on a MISO accreditation of 860MW per day.  Accreditations are adjusted annually based on 3-year rolling performance metrics.
   

The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands, except for per ton data):

  December 31,  
  2023     2022  
Net income $ 44,793     $ 18,105  
Total revenues $ 634,480     $ 361,991  
Tons sold (consolidated basis, after eliminations)   5,595       6,341  
Average price per ton (consolidated basis, after eliminations) $ 60.97     $ 45.64  
Tons sold (before elimination)   6,922       6,341  
Average price per ton (segment basis, before eliminations) $ 62.54     $ 45.64  
Bank debt $ 91,500     $ 85,213  
Operating cash flow $ 59,414     $ 54,169  
Adjusted EBITDA* $ 107,376     $ 56,233  

--------------------------------

*Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as operating cash flows less effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, plus bank interest, less effects of working capital period changes, plus other amortization
 

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.  Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity and is a key component of certain material covenants contained within our Credit Agreement, specifically a maximum leverage ratio and a debt service coverage ratio.  Noncompliance with the leverage ratio or debt service coverage ratio covenants could result in our lenders requiring the Company to immediately repay all amounts borrowed.  If we cannot satisfy these financial covenants, we would be prohibited under our Credit Agreement from engaging in certain activities, such as incurring additional indebtedness, making certain payments, and acquiring and disposing of assets.  Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA is critical to the assessment of our liquidity.  The required amount of Adjusted EBITDA is a variable based on our debt outstanding and/or required debt payments at the time of the quarterly calculation based on a rolling prior 12-month period.

Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, is as follows (in thousands) for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP "Cash provided by operating activities" to non-GAAP "Adjusted EBITDA" (in thousands)

  Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31,  
  2023     2022  
Cash provided by operating activities $ 59,414     $ 54,169  
Current income tax benefit   (164 )     -  
W/O of deferred financing costs   1,541       -  
Loss from Hourglass Sands & Sunrise Indemnity   10       8  
Distribution from Sunrise Energy   (625 )     -  
Bank and other interest expense   10,478       8,278  
Working capital period changes   21,998       (5,861 )
Other long-term asset and liability changes   -       -  
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation   3,384       3,162  
Market adjustments - Merom acquisition   -       (9,009 )
ASC 606 Capacity Adjustment   3,703       -  
Other amortization   7,637       5,486  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,376     $ 56,233  
               
Cash used in investing activities $ (75,290 )   $ (53,365 )
               
Cash used in financing activities $ 16,573     $ (207 )
               

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act).  Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “guidance,” “target,” “potential,” “possible, or probable or statements that certain actions, events or results may,” “will,” “should, or could be taken, occur or be achieved.  Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements.  These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host a live conference call on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. For US callers dial (833)-470-1428 and use access code 135892.

A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days.  For US callers to listen to the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 and use access code 573916.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast on the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sunrise Coal, LLC and Hallador Power, LLC, produces coal and electricity in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Contact: Investor Relations
Phone: (303) 839-5504
   


Hallador Energy Company
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31,
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  2023     2022  
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,842     $ 3,009  
Restricted cash   4,281       3,417  
Accounts receivable   19,937       29,889  
Inventory   23,075       49,796  
Parts and supplies   38,877       28,295  
Contract asset - coal purchase agreement         19,567  
Prepaid expenses   2,262       4,546  
Total current assets   91,274       138,519  
Property, plant and equipment:              
Land and mineral rights   115,486       115,595  
Buildings and equipment   537,131       534,129  
Mine development   158,642       140,108  
Finance lease right-of-use assets   12,346        
Total property, plant and equipment   823,605       789,832  
Less - accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization   (334,971 )     (309,370 )
Total property, plant and equipment, net   488,634       480,462  
Investment in Sunrise Energy   2,811       3,988  
Other assets   7,061       7,585  
Total assets $ 589,780     $ 630,554  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Current portion of bank debt, net   24,438     $ 33,031  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   62,908       82,972  
Current portion of lease financing   3,933        
Deferred revenue   23,062       35,485  
Contract liability - power purchase agreement and capacity payment reduction   43,254       88,114  
Total current liabilities   157,595       239,602  
Long-term liabilities:              
Bank debt, net   63,453       49,713  
Convertible notes payable   10,000       10,000  
Convertible notes payable - related party   9,000       9,000  
Long-term Lease Financing   8,157        
Deferred income taxes   9,235       4,606  
Asset retirement obligations   14,538       17,254  
Contract liability - power purchase agreement   47,425       84,096  
Other   1,789       1,259  
Total long-term liabilities   163,597       175,928  
Total liabilities   321,192       415,530  
Commitments and contingencies              
Stockholders' equity:              
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued          
Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 34,052 and 32,983 issued and outstanding, respectively   341       330  
Additional paid-in capital   127,548       118,788  
Retained earnings   140,699       95,906  
Total stockholders’ equity   268,588       215,024  
Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 589,780     $ 630,554  
               


Hallador Energy Company
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  2023     2022  
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:              
Coal sales $ 361,926     $ 289,376  
Electric sales   267,927       66,252  
Other revenues   4,627       6,363  
Total sales and operating revenues   634,480       361,991  
OPERATING EXPENSES:              
Operating expenses   473,390       266,608  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   67,211       46,875  
Asset retirement obligations accretion   1,804       1,010  
Exploration costs   904       651  
General and administrative   26,159       16,417  
Total operating expenses   569,468       331,561  
               
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS   65,012       30,430  
               
Interest expense (1)   (13,711 )     (11,012 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   (1,491 )      
Equity method investment (loss) income   (552 )     443  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   49,258       19,861  
               
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT):              
Current   (164 )      
Deferred   4,629       1,756  
Total income tax expense   4,465       1,756  
               
NET INCOME $ 44,793     $ 18,105  
               
NET INCOME PER SHARE:              
Basic $ 1.35     $ 0.57  
Diluted $ 1.25     $ 0.55  
               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:              
Basic   33,133       32,043  
Diluted   36,827       33,649  
               
____________              
               
(1) Interest Expense:              
Interest on bank debt $ 8,636     $ 7,563  
Other interest   1,842       715  
Amortization and swap related interest:              
Payments on interest rate swap, net of changes in value         (867 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   3,233       3,601  
Total amortization and swap related interest   3,233       2,734  
Total interest expense $ 13,711     $ 11,012  
               


Hallador Energy Company
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  2023     2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:              
Net income $ 44,793     $ 18,105  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Deferred income taxes   4,629       1,756  
Equity income (loss) – Sunrise Energy   552       (443 )
Cash distribution - Sunrise Energy   625        
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   67,211       46,875  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,491        
Loss (gain) on sale of assets   398       (264 )
Payments on interest rate swap, net of changes in value         (867 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   3,233       3,601  
Asset retirement obligations accretion   1,804       1,010  
Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation   (3,384 )     (3,162 )
Stock-based compensation   3,554       1,269  
Provision for loss on customer contracts         159  
Amortization of contract asset and contract liabilities   (39,791 )     (19,731 )
Change in current assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable   9,952       (16,305 )
Inventory   15,548       (25,863 )
Parts and supplies   (10,582 )     (6,271 )
Prepaid expenses   1,186       (5,941 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (18,992 )     24,037  
Deferred revenue   (23,423 )     35,485  
Other   610       719  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 59,414     $ 54,169  
               


Hallador Energy Company
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended December 31,
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
(continued)
  2023     2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Capital expenditures $ (75,352 )   $ (54,020 )
Proceeds from sale of equipment   62       655  
Net cash used in investing activities   (75,290 )     (53,365 )
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:              
Payments on bank debt   (59,713 )     (78,225 )
Borrowings of bank debt   66,000       51,700  
Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement   11,082        
Issuance of convertible notes payable         11,000  
Issuance of related party convertible notes payable         18,000  
Debt issuance costs   (6,013 )     (2,097 )
Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests         (585 )
ATM Offering   7,318        
Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs   (2,101 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   16,573       (207 )
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   697       597  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year   6,426       5,829  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year $ 7,123     $ 6,426  
               
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,842     $ 3,009  
Restricted cash   4,281       3,417  
  $ 7,123     $ 6,426  
               
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:              
Cash paid for interest $ 9,966     $ 8,123  
               
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION:              
Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and finance lease $ 1,882     $ 3,440  
               


Hallador Energy Company
Consolidated Statement of Stockholders' Equity
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
                  Additional             Total  
  Common Stock Issued     Paid-in     Retained     Stockholders'  
  Shares     Amount     Capital     Earnings     Equity  
BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2021   30,785     $ 308     $ 104,126     $ 77,801       182,235  
Stock-based compensation               1,269             1,269  
Cancellation of redeemable noncontrolling interests               3,415             3,415  
Stock issued on redemption of convertible note   232       2       998             1,000  
Stock issued on redemption of related party convertible notes   1,966       20       8,980             9,000  
Net income                     18,105       18,105  
BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2022   32,983       330       118,788       95,906       215,024  
Stock-based compensation               3,554             3,554  
Stock issued on vesting of RSUs   473       5       (5 )            
Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs   (198 )     (2 )     (2,099 )           (2,101 )
Stock issued in ATM offering   794       8       7,310             7,318  
Net income                     44,793       44,793  
BALANCE, DECEMBER 31, 2023   34,052       341       127,548       140,699       268,588  


