N.C. Department of Commerce Announces 2023 N.C. Main Street Award Winners

Goldsboro, N.C.

Twelve communities will receive awards for excellence in downtown revitalization during the annual North Carolina Main Street Awards Ceremony held in Goldsboro this evening. N.C. Department of Commerce Chief Deputy Secretary Jordan Whichard, Assistant Secretary of Rural Development Kenny Flowers, and Director of the North Carolina Main Street and Rural Planning Center Liz Parham will present awards in design, organization, promotion, and economic vitality.

“An extraordinary amount of planning, coordination, and hard work went into bringing these award-winning projects to fruition,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “I extend my most sincere gratitude to the Main Street staff and local leaders who carry these projects. Thanks to their efforts, the Main Street program has leveraged more than $5.2 billion in public and private investment over the last four decades.”

“This year’s projects include significant historic rehabilitations, healthy community initiatives, high quality façade renovations, pedestrian-centric outdoor innovations, and so much more,” added Kenny Flowers, Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development. “Our award winners are truly leaders in downtown revitalization, and their projects emphasize the impact North Carolina Main Street communities have on our state’s economic development.”

The North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center works in regions, counties, cities, towns, downtown districts and designated North Carolina Main Street communities to inspire placemaking through building asset-based economic development strategies that achieve measurable results in investment, business growth and jobs.

A panel of judges chose this year’s award winners from 31 nominations submitted by 19 Main Street communities statewide.

The following projects received 2023 Awards of Merit:

DESIGN

BEST FAÇADE REHABILITATION PROJECT FOR LESS THAN $15,000

Elkin -The Frazier Building

BEST FAÇADE REHABILITATION PROJECT FOR MORE THAN $15,000

Manteo - The Pioneer Theater

BEST HISTORIC REHABILITATION PROJECT

Elkin - The Royall’s Building

Mount Airy - Former Coca-Cola Building

BEST OUTDOOR SPACE IMPROVEMENT

Elkin - Elkin RailYard

Pittsboro - The SoCo Patio

Reidsville - Sky’s the Limit All Inclusive Park

ORGANIZATION

BEST HEALTHY COMMUNITIES’ INITIATIVE

Manteo - Manteo Downtown Market

Waxhax - Downtown Pedestrian Improvements

PROMOTION

BEST DOWNTOWN SPECIAL EVENT OR EVENT SERIES

Goldsboro - NC Freedom Fest

Pilot Mountain - Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival & Expo

ECONOMIC VITALITY

BEST ADAPTIVE REUSE PROJECT

Asheboro - The Church Street Lofts

Salisbury - The Salisbury Building

Statesville - Jenkins Building

BEST ENDANGERED PROPERTIES RESCUE EFFORT

Goldsboro - The View at Wayne National

BEST UPPER FLOOR REDEVELOPMENT

Denton - 415 S. Broad Street

“Since 2000, the N.C. Department of Commerce has recognized 460 downtown revitalization projects,” said Liz Parham, Director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center. “Each project represents an investment in small and medium-sized communities, both in their economic development and the realization of their full potential.”

To learn more about the N.C. Main Street Awards and to see previous winners, visit the N.C. Main Street Conference website.