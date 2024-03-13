Downtown Sheridan Main Street project phase two public meeting scheduled

Sheridan, Wyo – Phase two of the downtown Sheridan Main Street project is scheduled to resume the first week of April – weather allowing.

A public meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the Hub on Smith Cafeteria.

During this meeting, WYDOT, The City of Sheridan and Oftedal Construction will discuss the scope and schedule of this year’s work to be completed.

The public, businesses and building owners located between Brundage Street and Coffeen Avenue are encouraged to attend.