Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,504 in the last 365 days.

Downtown Sheridan Main Street project phase two public meeting scheduled

Sheridan, Wyo – Phase two of the downtown Sheridan Main Street project is scheduled to resume the first week of April – weather allowing.     

A public meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the Hub on Smith Cafeteria. 

During this meeting, WYDOT, The City of Sheridan and Oftedal Construction will discuss the scope and schedule of this year’s work to be completed.

The public, businesses and building owners located between Brundage Street and Coffeen Avenue are encouraged to attend.

You just read:

Downtown Sheridan Main Street project phase two public meeting scheduled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more