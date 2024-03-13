Submit Release
RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $71.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2023 (the current quarter), an increase of 1.1% compared to $70.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 31, 2022 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $21.6 million for the current quarter, a 5.7% increase compared to $20.5 million for the comparable prior quarter.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $7.9 million for the current quarter compared to $6.8 million for the comparable prior quarter.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $5.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to $4.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $8.9 million for the current quarter compared to $7.5 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company experienced $0.71 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.52 for the comparable prior quarter.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $263.2 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 (the current year), a decrease of 7.5% compared to $284.7 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 31, 2022 (the comparable prior year). Gross profit was $76.7 million for the current year, a 7.5% decrease compared to $82.9 million for the comparable prior year.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $23.7 million for the current year compared to $28.8 million for the comparable prior year.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $16.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the current year compared to $20.9 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $26.6 million for the current year compared to $31.1 million for the comparable prior year. The Company experienced $2.11 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current year as compared to $2.08 for the comparable prior year.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “We finished 2023 strong with $8.9 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, a growth rate of 18.5%. All three business segments provided healthy contributions to growth.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “Improved cash collections in the first quarter have helped bolster our confidence in achieving our goal of $20 million in cash flow from operations in fiscal 2024.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, March 14, 2024, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

About RCM
RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries through advanced technologies, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  December 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022		  
Revenue $ 71,028   $ 70,221  
Cost of services   49,397     49,755  
Gross profit   21,631     20,466  
Selling, general and administrative   13,403     13,433  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   276     266  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   46     46  
Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration   -     (88 )
Operating income   7,906     6,809  
Other expense, net   532     349  
Income before income taxes   7,374     6,460  
Income tax expense   2,119     1,623  
Net income $ 5,255   $ 4,837  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $ 0.65   $ 0.48  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   8,142,184     10,076,898  


  Fifty-Two Weeks Ended  
  December 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022		  
Revenue $ 263,237   $ 284,680  
Cost of services   186,541     201,753  
Gross profit   76,696     82,927  
Selling, general and administrative   52,185     53,395  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   1,032     995  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   182     46  
Gain on sale of assets   (395 )   (219 )
Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration   -     (88 )
Operating income   23,692     28,798  
Other expense, net   1,497     318  
Income before income taxes   22,195     28,480  
Income tax expense   5,364     7,591  
Net income $ 16,831   $ 20,889  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $ 1.96   $ 2.00  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   8,592,572     10,442,176  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures.  Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons.  Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance.  In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. 

  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Fifty-Two Weeks Ended  
  December 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		 
GAAP operating income $ 7,906   $ 6,809   $ 23,692   $ 28,798  
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     -     (395 )   (219 )
Remeasurement of acquisition related
contingent consideration		   -     (88 )   -     (88 )
Equity compensation   641     452     2,092     1,582  
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 8,547   $ 7,173   $ 25,389   $ 30,073  
                 
GAAP net income $ 5,255   $ 4,837   $ 16,831   $ 20,889  
Income tax expense   2,119     1,623     5,364     7,591  
Interest expense, net   429     169     1,399     370  
Depreciation of property and equipment   276     266     1,032     995  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   46     46     182     46  
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 8,125   $ 6,941   $ 24,808   $ 29,891  
                 
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     -     (395 )   (219 )
Remeasurement of acquisition related
contingent consideration		   -     (88 )   -     (88 )
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions   103     180     98     (52 )
Equity compensation   641     452     2,092     1,582  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 8,869   $ 7,485   $ 26,603   $ 31,114  


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Fifty-Two Weeks Ended  
  December 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		 
GAAP net income $ 5,255   $ 4,837   $ 16,831   $ 20,889  
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     -     (395 )   (219 )
Remeasurement of acquisition related
contingent consideration		   -     (88 )   -     (88 )
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions   103     180     98     (52 )
Equity compensation   641     452     2,092     1,582  
Tax impact from normalized rate   (186 )   (147 )   (467 )   (356 )
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 5,813   $ 5,234   $ 18,159   $ 21,756  
                 
GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.65   $ 0.48   $ 1.96   $ 2.00  
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     -   ($ 0.05 ) ($ 0.02 )
Remeasurement of acquisition related
contingent consideration		   -     (0.01 )   -   ($ 0.01 )
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions   0.01     0.02   $ 0.01   ($ 0.01 )
Equity compensation   0.07     0.05   $ 0.24   $ 0.15  
Tax impact from normalized rate   (0.02 )   (0.02 ) ($ 0.05 ) ($ 0.03 )
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.71   $ 0.52   $ 2.11   $ 2.08  


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended December 30, 2023  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $ 36,688   $ 22,719   $ 11,621   $ 71,028  
Cost of services   25,686     16,589     7,122     49,397  
Gross profit   11,002     6,130     4,499     21,631  
Gross profit margin   30.0 %   27.0 %   38.7 %   30.5 %


  Thirteen Weeks Ended December 31, 2022  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $ 35,810   $ 24,211   $ 10,200   $ 70,221  
Cost of services   24,771     18,565     6,419     49,755  
Gross profit $ 11,039   $ 5,646   $ 3,781   $ 20,466  
Gross profit margin   30.8 %   23.3 %   37.1 %   29.15 %


  Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 30, 2023  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $ 136,241   $ 84,675   $ 42,321   $ 263,237  
Cost of services   96,309     64,071     26,161     186,541  
Gross profit   39,932     20,604     16,160     76,696  
Gross profit margin   29.3 %   24.3 %   38.2 %   29.1 %


  Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 31, 2022  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $ 159,448   $ 85,937   $ 39,295   $ 284,680  
Cost of services   111,543     64,218     25,992     201,753  
Gross profit $ 47,905   $ 21,719   $ 13,303   $ 82,927  
Gross profit margin   30.0 %   25.3 %   33.9 %   29.1 %


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)
 
  December 30,   December 31,  
  2023   2022  
         
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,284   $ 339  
  Accounts receivable, net   70,690     50,762  
  Contract assets   8,891     3,280  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   4,637     4,636  
    Total current assets   90,502     59,017  
             
Property and equipment, net   4,005     2,098  
         
Other assets:        
  Deposits   313     173  
  Deferred tax assets, net, domestic   -     -  
  Deferred tax assets, foreign   55     -  
  Goodwill   22,147     22,147  
  Operating right of use asset   2,779     3,665  
  Intangible assets, net   683     864  
    Total other assets   25,977     26,849  
             
    Total assets $ 120,484   $ 87,964  


Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses $12,454   $14,147  
  Contract liabilities   31,102     9,767  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   11,203     13,023  
  Finance lease payable   233     462  
  Income taxes payable   330     85  
  Operating right of use liability   693     1,349  
  Contingent consideration from acquisitions   300     472  
  Deferred revenue   1,881     1,119  
    Total current liabilities   58,196     40,424  
         
Deferred income taxes, net, foreign   187     166  
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic   1,568     1,495  
Finance lease payable   -     232  
Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current portion   1,671     1,970  
Operating right of use liability, net of current portion   2,268     2,932  
Borrowings under line of credit   30,804     8,783  
  Total liabilities   94,694     56,002  
         
Contingencies (note 16) and Commitments (note 18)        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
  Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;        
    no shares issued or outstanding   -     -  
  Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;        
    17,673,427 shares issued and 7,844,821 shares outstanding at
December 30, 2023, 17,287,967 shares issued and 9,285,318 shares outstanding at
December 31, 2022 and 16,903,157 shares issued and 10,290,935 shares
outstanding at January 1, 2022		   882     863  
  Additional paid-in capital   116,579     113,878  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,813 )   (2,863 )
  Accumulated deficit   (19,265 )   (36,096 )
  Treasury stock, 9,828,606 shares at December 30, 2023,
8,002,649 shares at December 31, 2022 and 6,612,222 shares at January 1, 2022		   (69,593 )   (43,820 )
    Stockholders’ equity   25,790     31,962  
             
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $120,484   $87,964  


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  December 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		 
Net income $5,255   $4,837  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash
used in operating activities		   1,526     2,989  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   (13,880 )   81  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   678     (2,953 )
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   (6,660 )   6,431  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   292     3,440  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   (3,421 )   (4,211 )
  Right of use liabilities   (337 )   (336 )
  Income taxes payable   80     (2,298 )
  Deferred revenue   1,546     (441 )
  Deposits   (145 )   3  
Total adjustments   (20,321 )   2,705  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities ($15,066 ) $7,542  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,056 )   (4,367 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   22,706     (3,659 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   46     62  
Increase in cash and cash equivalents $5,630   ($422 )
         
Common stock repurchase   (1,324 )   (11,166 )


  Fifty-Two Weeks Ended  
  December 30,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		 
Net income $16,831   $20,889  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash
used in operating activities		   4,321     4,539  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   (20,576 )   (1,509 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3     (2,350 )
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   15,724     5,433  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (1,506 )   4,919  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   (1,825 )   24  
  Right of use liabilities   (1,353 )   (1,642 )
  Income taxes payable   242     276  
  Deferred revenue   762     (2,299 )
  Deposits   (141 )   3  
Total adjustments   (4,349 )   7,394  
Net cash provided by operating activities   12,482     28,283  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,536 )   (4,820 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (3,852 )   (23,127 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (149 )   (232 )
Increase in cash and cash equivalents   5,945   $104  
         
Common stock repurchase   (25,773 )   (17,560 )


     
RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue info@rcmt.com Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109 www.rcmt.com Executive Chairman
    Kevin D. Miller
    Chief Financial Officer

