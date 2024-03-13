Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,511 in the last 365 days.

PepGen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel 2024 CNS Days (Virtual)
    • Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET, Fireside Chat
  • Needham Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)
    • Monday, April 8, 2024, at 3:45 p.m. ET, Company presentation

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the PepGen website at https://investors.pepgen.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the PepGen website for 90 days following the presentation dates.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that are designed to target the root cause of serious diseases.

Investor Contact

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group

Laurence@gilmartinir.com


Media Contact

Sarah Sutton

Argot Partners

pepgen@argotpartners.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

PepGen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more