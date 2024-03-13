Submit Release
Mineralys Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, March 21, 2024

RADNOR, Pa., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, before the financial markets open on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Thursday, March 21st @ 8:30 a.m. ET  
Domestic: 1-888-886-7786
International: 1-416-764-8658
Conference ID: 27947513
Webcast: Link
   

Participants can use the dial-in information above or choose the Call me™ option (click here) for instant telephone access to the event which will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast or replay of the conference call may be found here or on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease and other diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations
Tom Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 515-707-9678
Email: tweible@elixirhealthpr.com


