Microsoft Security Recognizes Quorum Cyber As Finalist For Security MSSP Of The Year & Security Customer Champion Awards
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quorum Cyber announced today it is a double award finalist for both the Security MSSP of the Year as well as the Security Customer Champion in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders who demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.
“We are thrilled to be shortlisted as finalists in two incredible categories at the upcoming Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2024,” said Federico Charosky, Quorum Cyber’s founder and CEO. “To be recognized as a finalist for Security MSSP of the Year affirms our vision of providing our customers with unparallelled cybersecurity, identity and risk management solutions globally. To also be a finalist as a Security Customer Champion further cements our core belief that, in the end, it’s all about the customers. Quorum Cyber is a proud Microsoft partner and MISA member, leveraging cutting-edge Microsoft technology in the fight against cybercrime across the globe and in the efforts to help good people win.”
At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on May 6, 2024, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in nine award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the fifth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft’s security technology.
“I’m very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year’s finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers' ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year's finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It’s my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.
MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.
About Quorum Cyber
Founded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cyber security companies in the UK and North America with over 150 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information, please visit Quorum Cyber or contact us at info@QuorumCyber.com.
