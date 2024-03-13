Bridging Communities Together Across Saskatchewan with Joint Federal and Provincial Funding

CANADA, March 13 - Released on March 13, 2024

Bridges and culverts in communities across Saskatchewan will be replaced or upgraded after a combined investment of more than $8.2 million from the federal and provincial governments along with municipalities.

These 12 projects were announced by Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Dan Vandal and Saskatchewan Government Relations Minister Don McMorris. The new bridges will create safer and more efficient local routes. Investing in culverts will ease the flow of water underneath roads, relieving potential drainage issues in the future.

“Investing in rural community infrastructure projects, such as bridges and culverts, creates more seamless transportation and water distribution services,” Vandal said. “By providing new life cycles to these essential pieces of infrastructure, we continue to deliver for Saskatchewanians through investments that will make a real difference to their everyday lives.”

Rural municipalities, like the RMs of Enniskillen No. 3 and Frenchman Butte No. 501 will see new culverts to help with safe water flow, while others like Lomond No. 37 and Star City No. 428 will receive funding for bridge replacement projects.

“Our government understands the impact these projects will have on the communities receiving this funding,” McMorris said. “The importance of replacing and creating new infrastructure to build and protect our communities cannot be overstated. Projects like this could not happen without the cooperation of the communities themselves. Our government is excited to have these projects get underway for our communities to reap the long-term benefits of growth and a stronger Saskatchewan.”

Investing in modern transportation infrastructure is critical to connecting communities, ensuring rural Saskatchewanians and their families have access to reliable infrastructure, and building a strong economy for all Canadians.

Find out more about each of these projects and how they are going to improve the connections between communities and enhance reliable water drainage across the province for years to come.

Quick Facts:

The federal government is investing $1,378,474 through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $2,756,123 and the municipalities are contributing a combined $4,134,596 to their respective projects.

The Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today’s announcement, over 122 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in Saskatchewan, with a total federal contribution of more than $106 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $99 million.

