MEDIA ADVISORY: FDLE, Hardee County Sheriff’s Office provide information on fentanyl trafficking case

For Immediate Release
March 13, 2024
 
BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) will host a media availability tomorrow to announce an arrest in a fentanyl trafficking investigation. 
 
When: Thursday, March 14, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM EST
Where: South Florida State College – Hardee Campus
Address: 2968 US-17 North, Bowling Green, FL 33834
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001

