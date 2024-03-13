California Hydrogen Leadership Summit Sets Climate and Economic Objectives Towards Decarbonization and Air Quality Improvement

The 3rd annual policy summit, scheduled for June 16-17, 2024 in Sacramento, convenes stakeholders who support climate-friendly hydrogen solutions and incentives for cleaner air in communities

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the California Hydrogen Leadership Summit (CHLS) unveiled the event agenda for the annual policy event that will focus on the development, storage, and use of clean hydrogen to achieve the state's climate and economic goals. The Summit, scheduled for June 16-17, 2024, at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel in downtown Sacramento, California, convenes state lawmakers, utility specialists, and experts from the energy and transportation sectors to advance hydrogen-related public policy aimed to improve air quality and escalate energy resilience. The program agenda and speaker list continue to be updated at www.CAhydrogenleadershipsummit.com.

"Policymakers and industry leaders need a forum to debate and explore ways to make hydrogen increasingly feasible for use in the energy and transportation markets," said Katrina Fritz, President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Hydrogen Business Council and co-organizer of the CHLS event. "The purpose of the Summit is to develop common understanding of what is needed for hydrogen projects to succeed, develop policy action in support of new decarbonization technologies and programs, and also put large-scale investment measures in place to fund deployment of these climate friendly hydrogen solutions."

The five core interactive modules selected for the 2024 Summit agenda include:

Exploring the Keys to Success for California’s Hydrogen Hub: Leaders of ARCHES explain the Hydrogen Hub benefits provided to overburdened communities and discuss ongoing efforts to leverage investment in the hydrogen industry.

Hydrogen Decarbonizing Transportation: Dig into the policy changes needed on both the federal and state level to allow hydrogen fuel to unlock decarbonization of the transportation industry.

Building Efficiencies in Permitting and Approval Processes: Stakeholders investigate important questions surrounding the state’s permitting and approval processes that allow jurisdictions to safely implement projects at scale.

Valuing Renewable Hydrogen and its Environmental Attributes: This myth busting panel will examine the misconceptions surrounding the environmental impact of producing renewable hydrogen and what regulations are needed to ensure energy and environmental benefits.

Visions for the Future: Balancing Hope and Realism, a CEO Roundtable: Attendees will gain perspective from top executives of what to expect from the hydrogen industry in the coming years through promising ideas, technologies, and vehicles building upon the strong foundation of today’s investments and the Hydrogen Hub.

Now in its third year, the annual Summit plays a crucial role in aligning elected officials, public agencies, and corporate leaders with state mandates to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 and deliver 90% clean electricity by 2035. Esteemed speakers at the event include State Sen. Josh Newman, 29th District; State Sen. Anna M. Caballero, 14th District; Assemblymember Juan Carrillo, 39th District; Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, 73rd District; California State Treasurer Fiona Ma; California Energy Commission Vice Chair Siva Gunda; Alberto Ayala, Executive Director and Air Pollution Control Officer, Sacramento Metropolitan AQMD; Seth Harris, Director of Sustainability, Americas, Emerson; and Mike G. Hart, CEO of Sierra Energy.

Angelina Galiteva, CEO of Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES), the California Hydrogen Hub, will deliver one of the Summit’s keynote remarks outlining how the state initiative is accelerating renewable hydrogen projects. These measures are expected to create more than 20,000 green jobs and generate $2.95 billion per year in economic gains, including significant community healthcare cost savings from pollution reduction.

“California is leading the nation on how hydrogen can become a major economic driver to pave the way for creation of renewable energy, grid resiliency, and green jobs,” said Cliff Gladstein, founding president of GNA, a TRC Company, and co-organizer of the CHLS event. “The Summit serves as a catalyst for assembling this distinguished group of industry experts who are committed to harnessing the power of hydrogen to build a cleaner and more prosperous future."

The California Hydrogen Leadership Summit is organized by the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC), the state's largest and most diverse hydrogen trade association, and Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), a TRC Company, a leading clean energy and transportation consulting firm. Presenting Sponsors for CHLS 2024 include Accelera by Cummins, Chevron, Emerson/Caltrol, PG&E, Sierra Northern Railway/Sierra Energy, and SoCalGas.

To register or learn more, visit www.CAhydrogenleadershipsummit.com.

About the California Hydrogen Leadership Summit

The Summit brings together policymakers, public agencies, business leaders, and stakeholders from the hydrogen, bioenergy, solar, wind, fuel cell, utilities, and transportation industries, as well as other participants, to inform California policymakers on the economic and environmental benefits of hydrogen. Set for June 16-17, 2024, the Summit is expected to assemble 400+ attendees from across the public and private sectors. It is co-produced by the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) and Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), a TRC Company, who together have 50+ years of experience advocating for hydrogen and organizing clean energy conferences. The CHBC is comprised of over 140 organizations involved in the business of hydrogen, united to commercialize hydrogen in all market sectors to achieve California’s climate, air quality, and decarbonization goals. GNA (now TRC) is the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure, and fuels. Learn more at www.CAhydrogenleadershipsummit.com.

