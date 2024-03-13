Garage Door Fix Expands Service Reach with Four New Locations Across Canada

Edmonton, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmonton, Alberta -

A trusted name in garage door repairs, Garage Door Fix offers an extensive range of services and is now available in 12 cities across the nation.

A leading name in garage door repair services, Garage Door Fix proudly announces the launch of four new service locations in Canada. Committed to delivering top-notch repair solutions and unparalleled customer service, Garage Door Fix extends its footprint to Edmonton, Toronto, Bradford, and Vaughan, catering to the growing demand for reliable and efficient garage door services in these regions.

The decision to expand into these key Canadian cities comes as a response to the increasing need for professional garage door repair services. Recognizing the importance of timely and effective repairs for both residential and commercial clients, Garage Door Fix aims to bridge the gap by providing comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer.

In Edmonton, residents can now rely on Garage Door Fix's expertise to address a wide range of garage door issues, from malfunctioning openers to broken springs. With a team of skilled technicians stationed in the area, prompt assistance is just a phone call away, ensuring minimal disruption to daily routines and relief to homeowners and businesses grappling with faulty garage doors.

The expansion into Toronto, Bradford, and Vaughan further solidifies Garage Door Fix's commitment to serving communities across Canada. By establishing a presence in these regions, the company aims to make quality garage door repair services more accessible to residents, providing peace of mind knowing that expert assistance is readily available whenever needed. Whether it's a minor adjustment or a major repair job, customers can trust Garage Door Fix to deliver results that exceed expectations, backed by years of industry experience and unparalleled professionalism.

At the core of Garage Door Fix's mission is a dedication to customer satisfaction. Each service location is equipped with the latest equipment to tackle even the most complex repair challenges with ease. Notably, the company prides itself on its transparent pricing and upfront approach, with no extra charges on weekends, evenings, or holidays.

The company's range of professional services includes installation and covers every aspect of maintaining the aesthetics and performance of an installed unit. The installation of new garage doors is carried out by an efficient team of experts, providing top-quality service that ensures complete customer satisfaction.

Repair services are the bread and butter of the company's services and include repairing and replacing garage door springs, cables, door openers, and more. Its garage door paint service ensures that the garage door gets a fresh look that complements any home or business premise.

In addition to repair services, Garage Door Fix offers preventive maintenance packages designed to prolong the lifespan of garage doors and minimize the risk of unexpected breakdowns. By scheduling regular maintenance checks, customers can avoid costly repairs down the line and ensure that their garage doors remain in optimal condition year-round.

Located in a dozen cities across Canada and growing, Garage Door Fix is the go-to destination for all their garage door repair needs. With convenient service locations and highly skilled technicians standing by, efficient and affordable garage door services are never far away.

With the launch of these four new locations in Edmonton, Toronto, Bradford, and Vaughan, Garage Door Fix reaffirms its position as a trusted name in the industry, setting new standards for excellence in garage door repair across Canada. Whether a simple fix or a complex overhaul, customers can rely on Garage Door Fix to deliver results second to none, backed by a commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

About the Company:

Located in 12 major cities, Garage Door Fix has built a reputation for reliability and excellence in garage door services across Canada. With an unparalleled commitment to delivering top-notch service, the company caters to a spectrum of needs, from routine maintenance to emergency repairs and sophisticated installations. With teams of experienced and skilled professionals nationwide, the company guarantees that each service call is carried out meticulously, ensuring the highest standards for repairs, installations, and maintenance services.

