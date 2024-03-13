FDLE arrests Okeechobee man for possession of child sexual abuse material

March 13, 2024

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Wayne Adams, 60, of Okeechobee, Tuesday on ten felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The investigation began on January 16 after FDLE agents identified an unknown internet user downloading electronic files depicting the sexual abuse of children. Through the investigative and legal process, Adams was identified as the user downloading the files.

On February 13, FDLE Fort Myers agents served a search warrant at Adams’ residence and seized electronic devices for future forensic analysis.

Multiple files containing the depiction of children being sexually abused were identified during the forensic analysis of Adams’ electronic devices. Some of the children were toddlers.

The investigation was conducted by the FDLE Fort Myers Cyber Crimes Squad. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Adams was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on a $500,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

