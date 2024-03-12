CNIC Names Installations of Excellence for 2024

Recipients are evaluated on various aspects of their installations, including leadership, innovation, customer service, and quality of life programs for service members and their families.

“Installations are the cornerstone of the foundation of the U.S. Navy, delivering programs and services that enable the Navy to maintain maritime dominance,” said Gray. “I continue to be inspired by all our active-duty personnel, civilian workforce, and contractors who continue to do great work at our Navy bases.”

Winning the CNIC Installation Excellence Award is considered a significant achievement and reflects the dedication and commitment of the personnel and leadership.

Large Installation Category

Congratulations to the following winners:

1st Place: Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville

2nd Place: Naval Base Point Loma

3rd Place: Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

NAS Jacksonville received the recognition for providing shore support for two Carrier Strike Groups, one Amphibious Ready Group, nine training detachments, and provided more than 35,000 incident-free flights for 16 tenant squadrons. NAS Jacksonville was also recently recognized by SECNAV Energy Award for Navy Large Shore Category for continuing to replace traditional gas-powered vehicles with hybrid electric vehicles in compliance with greenhouse emissions standards.

“While I have never been one to chase awards as a metric of success, I am so excited to have the work of such a fantastic team be recognized at this level,” said NAS Jacksonville Commanding Officer Capt. Marc Cantu. “Your commands played a significant role in this recognition as part of that team. Without your focus on our Sailors and our missions, while maintaining our standards, this would not have been possible.”

Small Installation Category

Congratulations to the following winners:

1st Place: NAS Whiting Field

2nd Place: Naval Support Activity Annapolis

3rd Place: Naval Air Facility Misawa

NAS Whiting Field received the recognition for providing outstanding support of the Navy’s largest air wing and management of three towered airfields and 12 outlying fields. NAS Whiting Field’s was recently recognized by the Orville Wright Aviation Achievement Award.

“This award is truly a team effort of all hands on the base. It could not have been accomplished without all the hard work of everyone on the team,” said NAS Whiting Field Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Flores. “I could not be more proud of everyone at NAS Whiting Field.”

NAS Whiting Field is nominated to the Secretary of the Navy to represent the U.S. Navy in competition with other military services for the 2024 Department of Defense Commander-in-Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence, which recognizes outstanding efforts in the operations and maintenance of U.S. military installations.

“To all of our installations and activities at our regions and installations, thank you for your outstanding leadership and world-class support of the fleet, fighter, and family,” said Gray. “I am extremely proud of all you do, day-in and day-out, for our Navy and our nation. Bravo Zulu!”

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family. Follow CNIC on social media: Facebook, Facebook.com/NavyInstallations; Twitter, @cnichq; and Instagram, @cnichq.