Jobs Up in Majority of Metro Areas in January

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in eight metropolitan areas, decreased in five and was unchanged in one for the year ending January 2024, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas.





"As payrolls continue to grow across industries throughout the state, jobseekers are encouraged to take advantage of new and expanded employment opportunities," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES and its workforce partners are uniquely positioned to assist with employment searches and to match workers with employers to ensure they find the best fit for their needs."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+3.8%, +3,600), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+2.1%, +2,500) and the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+1.4%, +800). The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage decreases were the Springfield MSA (-2.7%, -2,900), the Decatur MSA (-2.5%, -1,200), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.4%, -2,500). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro Division were down -0.3% or -11,000. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Education and Health Services and Government (twelve areas each); and Financial Activities (eight areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were in Decatur MSA (+1.1 points to 6.8%), the Kankakee MSA (+1.1 points to 7.5%), and the Rockford MSA (+1.1 points to 7.3%). The Chicago Metro Division unemployment rate increased +0.1 point to 4.5%.

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area January 2024* January 2023** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.4% 3.9% 0.5 Carbondale-Marion 5.1% 4.6% 0.5 Champaign-Urbana 4.6% 4.0% 0.6 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.5% 4.4% 0.1 Danville 6.6% 6.0% 0.6 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.2% 4.7% 0.5 Decatur 6.8% 5.7% 1.1 Elgin 6.5% 5.5% 1.0 Kankakee 7.5% 6.4% 1.1 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 5.9% 5.0% 0.9 Peoria 6.2% 5.4% 0.8 Rockford 7.3% 6.2% 1.1 Springfield 5.1% 4.5% 0.6 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.7% 4.1% 0.6 Illinois Statewide 5.1% 4.7% 0.4 * Preliminary I ** Revised





















































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - January 2024



Metropolitan Area January January Over-the-Year 2024* 2023** Change Bloomington MSA 98,100 94,500 3,600 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,700 55,900 800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 120,100 117,600 2,500 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,735,200 3,746,200 -11,000 Danville MSA 26,400 26,400 0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 178,000 180,500 -2,500 Decatur MSA 46,700 47,900 -1,200 Elgin Metro Division 258,100 256,200 1,900 Kankakee MSA 42,300 42,200 100 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 413,300 409,100 4,200 Peoria MSA 167,500 166,100 1,400 Rockford MSA 143,400 143,500 -100 Springfield MSA 105,600 108,500 -2,900 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 237,200 236,200 1,000 Illinois Statewide 5,984,400 5,995,000 -10,600 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Jan 2024 Jan 2023 Over-the-Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 4.6 % 4.6 % 0.0 DuPage County 3.5 % 3.4 % 0.1 Grundy County 6.1 % 5.9 % 0.2 Kendall County 4.3 % 4.2 % 0.1 McHenry County 4.3 % 4.2 % 0.1 Will County 4.9 % 4.7 % 0.2 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 5.8 % 4.8 % 1.0 Kane County 6.7 % 5.7 % 1.0 Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County (IL) 6.6 % 5.5 % 1.1 Kankakee, IL MSA Kankakee County 7.5 % 6.4 % 1.1 Cities Aurora City 5.5 % 4.8 % 0.7 Chicago City 4.8 % 4.7 % 0.1 Elgin City 8.8 % 7.7 % 1.1 Joliet City 6.2 % 6.2 % 0.0 Kankakee City 10.4 % 9.2 % 1.2 Naperville City 3.1 % 3.1 % 0.0

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx





Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.5 percent in January 2024 from 4.4 percent in January 2023.





Total nonfarm employment decreased -11,000 compared to January 2023. The Educational-Health Services (+20,600), Government (+11,000) and Manufacturing (+5,100) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The largest employment declines were reported Professional-Business Services (-39, 000), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-7,500), Information (-3,700) and Retail Trade (-3,600).





Elgin, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.5 percent in January 2024 from 5.5 percent in January 2023.





Total nonfarm employment increased +1,900 compared to January 2023. Government (+900), Educational-Health Services (+700) and Manufacturing (+600) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-1,000), Leisure-Hospitality (-400) and Information (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.





Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.9 percent in January 2024 from 5.0 percent in January 2023.





Total nonfarm employment increased +4,200 compared to January 2023. Leisure-Hospitality (+2,400), Educational-Health Services (+1,700), Government (+1,500) and Professional-Business Services (+1,000) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. Financial Activities (-1,300), Information (-600) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-600) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.





Kankakee, IL MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 7.5 percent in January 2024 from 6.4 percent in January 2023.

Total nonfarm employment increased +100 compared to January 2023. Educational-Health Services (+300), Government (+200), Retail Trade (+100) and Financial Activities (+100) sectors had payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-300), Manufacturing (-100), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-100) and Leisure-Hospitality (-100) sectors recorded employment decline compared to one year ago.









Note: Monthly 2023 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2024, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.





Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2024 data compared to January 2023 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.



