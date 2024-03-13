Submit Release
Jobs Up in Majority of Metro Areas in January

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in eight metropolitan areas, decreased in five and was unchanged in one for the year ending January 2024, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate increased in all fourteen metropolitan areas.


"As payrolls continue to grow across industries throughout the state, jobseekers are encouraged to take advantage of new and expanded employment opportunities," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES and its workforce partners are uniquely positioned to assist with employment searches and to match workers with employers to ensure they find the best fit for their needs."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+3.8%, +3,600), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+2.1%, +2,500) and the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+1.4%, +800). The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage decreases were the Springfield MSA (-2.7%, -2,900), the Decatur MSA (-2.5%, -1,200), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.4%, -2,500). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metro Division were down -0.3% or -11,000. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Education and Health Services and Government (twelve areas each); and Financial Activities (eight areas).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were in Decatur MSA (+1.1 points to 6.8%), the Kankakee MSA (+1.1 points to 7.5%), and the Rockford MSA (+1.1 points to 7.3%). The Chicago Metro Division unemployment rate increased +0.1 point to 4.5%.

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area

January  2024*

January  2023**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

4.4%

3.9%

0.5

Carbondale-Marion

5.1%

4.6%

0.5

Champaign-Urbana

4.6%

4.0%

0.6

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.5%

4.4%

0.1

Danville

6.6%

6.0%

0.6

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

5.2%

4.7%

0.5

Decatur

6.8%

5.7%

1.1

Elgin

6.5%

5.5%

1.0

Kankakee

7.5%

6.4%

1.1

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

5.9%

5.0%

0.9

Peoria

6.2%

5.4%

0.8

Rockford

7.3%

6.2%

1.1

Springfield

5.1%

4.5%

0.6

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.7%

4.1%

0.6

Illinois Statewide

5.1%

4.7%

0.4

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 














Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - January 2024

Metropolitan Area

January

January

Over-the-Year

 

2024*

2023**

Change

Bloomington MSA

98,100

94,500

3,600

Carbondale-Marion MSA

56,700

55,900

800

Champaign-Urbana MSA

120,100

117,600

2,500

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,735,200

3,746,200

-11,000

Danville MSA

26,400

26,400

0

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

178,000

180,500

-2,500

Decatur MSA

46,700

47,900

-1,200

Elgin Metro Division

258,100

256,200

1,900

Kankakee MSA

42,300

42,200

100

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

413,300

409,100

4,200

Peoria MSA

167,500

166,100

1,400

Rockford MSA

143,400

143,500

-100

Springfield MSA

105,600

108,500

-2,900

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

237,200

236,200

1,000

Illinois Statewide

5,984,400

5,995,000

-10,600

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Jan 2024

Jan 2023

Over-the-Year Change

 

  
   

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

    

Cook County

4.6 %

4.6 %

0.0

    

DuPage County

3.5 %

3.4 %

0.1

    

Grundy County

6.1 %

5.9 %

0.2

    

Kendall County

4.3 %

4.2 %

0.1

    

McHenry County

4.3 %

4.2 %

0.1

    

Will County

4.9 %

4.7 %

0.2

    

Elgin, IL Metro Division

 

 

 

    

DeKalb County

5.8 %

4.8 %

1.0

    

Kane County

6.7 %

5.7 %

1.0

    

Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division

 

    

Lake County (IL)

6.6 %

5.5 %

1.1

    

Kankakee, IL MSA

 

 

 

    

Kankakee County

7.5 %

6.4 %

1.1

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Aurora City

5.5 %

4.8 %

0.7

    

Chicago City

4.8 %

4.7 %

0.1

    

Elgin City

8.8 %

7.7 %

1.1

    

Joliet City

6.2 %

6.2 %

0.0

    

Kankakee City

10.4 %

9.2 %

1.2

    

Naperville City

3.1 %

3.1 %

0.0

    
* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx


Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.5 percent in January 2024 from 4.4 percent in January 2023.


Total nonfarm employment decreased -11,000 compared to January 2023. The Educational-Health Services (+20,600), Government (+11,000) and Manufacturing (+5,100) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The largest employment declines were reported Professional-Business Services (-39, 000), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-7,500), Information (-3,700) and Retail Trade (-3,600).


Elgin, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.5 percent in January 2024 from 5.5 percent in January 2023.


Total nonfarm employment increased +1,900 compared to January 2023. Government (+900), Educational-Health Services (+700) and Manufacturing (+600) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-1,000), Leisure-Hospitality (-400) and Information (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.


Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.9 percent in January 2024 from 5.0 percent in January 2023.


Total nonfarm employment increased +4,200 compared to January 2023. Leisure-Hospitality (+2,400), Educational-Health Services (+1,700), Government (+1,500) and Professional-Business Services (+1,000) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. Financial Activities (-1,300), Information (-600) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-600) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.


Kankakee, IL MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 7.5 percent in January 2024 from 6.4 percent in January 2023.

Total nonfarm employment increased +100 compared to January 2023. Educational-Health Services (+300), Government (+200), Retail Trade (+100) and Financial Activities (+100) sectors had payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-300), Manufacturing (-100), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-100) and Leisure-Hospitality (-100) sectors recorded employment decline compared to one year ago.



Note: Monthly 2023 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2024, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.


Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2024 data compared to January 2023 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.


