All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Asheville Attorney Roy W. Davis, Jr.

The latest episode of All Things Judicial features an excerpt of an interview with the late Roy W. Davis, Jr. who served as a Buncombe County attorney for almost 55 years. Davis held many prestigious positions in the legal community such as president and vice president of the North Carolina Bar Association, president of the 28th Judicial District Bar, and member of the North Carolina Board of Law Examiners. The interview was conducted in 2009 when he was awarded the Chief Justice's Professionalism Award from the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism.

"I always thought you ought to try to be an example, you ought to try to do it right, you ought to try to live to the standards of the profession at it's best," said Davis on the podcast.

Davis attended Davidson College and the University of North Carolina School of Law. He began his legal career in the U.S. Army J.A.G. Corps in Alabama before becoming President of the Van Winkle Law Firm in Asheville, NC. This interview was conducted by Attorney Philip J. Smith for the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism. A full version of the interview can be found on the NCcourts Youtube channel.