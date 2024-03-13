AG Knudsen, MHP accepting submissions for 2024 Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest">AG Knudsen, MHP accepting submissions for 2024 Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest HELENA – Submissions are open for the 2024 Montana Law Enforcement…

HELENA – Submissions are open for the 2024 Montana Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today. Elementary school students across Montana are invited to submit artwork showing their appreciation for Montana law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe.

The contest is a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol to promote public service and showcase Montanans’ respect and gratitude for law enforcement officers.

“This contest is a great opportunity for our youngest citizens to show their support and respect for our law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said. “Let’s continue to teach our Montana youth what it means to back the blue. I encourage every elementary school student in Montana to enter.”

“The law enforcement appreciation poster contest is a great opportunity for young people to reflect on the impact Montana’s law enforcement has on our communities,” MHP Colonel Steve Lavin said. “The troopers and I look forward to this contest each year. Sharing what it means to be a law enforcement officer with students and connecting with our communities is a very important part of the job.”

A winner will be chosen from each of the seven Montana Highway Patrol districts and awarded an ice cream social for their class delivered by the Montana Department of Justice.

From the regional winners, a statewide winner will be selected to celebrate with Attorney General Knudsen, MHP Colonel Steve Lavin, and local law enforcement in May. The winner will also have the opportunity to ride along with Col. Lavin. The winning poster will be displayed in Montana Department of Justice offices and made available to law enforcement offices across the state.

Contest rules:

Applicants must be in elementary school. Artwork should reflect why the student appreciates law enforcement. Artwork that has been digitally produced is not allowed. Artwork should be created using acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, markers, crayons, pastels, or others. The preferred size for posters is 8.5 x 14 inches. Submissions that are 8.5×11 and 11×17 will also be allowed. To complete the submission, the applicant must also include a brief biography and a completed application.

Applications must include the original artwork, contest application, and release form and should be mailed to the Attorney General’s Office to the attention of the Law Enforcement Poster Contest at 215 N. Sanders, Helena, MT 59601. Applications and artwork must be received by April 26 and winners will be notified May 6.

Click here to download the application.

