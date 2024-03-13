Press Releases

03/13/2024

Attorney General Tong Submits Testimony Supporting Update to State "Revenge Porn" Law

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today submitted testimony supporting House Bill No. 5421, An Act Concerning Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Images that are Digitally Altered or Created Through the Use of Artificial Intelligence. The bill seeks to update the existing statute passed in 2015 regarding unlawful dissemination of intimate images to incorporate intimate images that are digitally altered or created through the use of artificial intelligence.

As then-House Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Tong was among the authors and champions of the original 2015 legislation.

“Back in 2015, we discussed how technology had enabled a new, heinous form of abuse and harassment. Private, intimate images taken during the course of a consensual relationship were being shared online by ex-partners as a means of control, harassment, and revenge. We heard from domestic violence advocates how critically important it was that our laws keep pace with new, evolving forms of internet-facilitated abuse.

“That remains true today. Artificial intelligence has now made it possible to create and alter intimate, sexual images. Abusive ex-partners may now use artificial intelligence to manufacture and spread false and deeply hurtful images. Whether the images are real or artificial, the intent and result is to harm and humiliate a victim.

“Our laws must keep pace with these concerning technological developments. I strongly support this legislation, and praise the Committee for ensuring that our laws to protect against intimate-partner violence and abuse remain as strong and relevant as possible,” Attorney General Tong states in his testimony.



