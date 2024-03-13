COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ANNOUNCES OVER 800K IN DONATIONS FOR TEXAS PANHANDLE WILDFIRE RELIEF

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is pleased to announce that the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund has received an overwhelming response, with over 1,600 individual donations totaling over $800,000 to support relief efforts for Texas farmers and ranchers devastated by the Panhandle wildfires. These donations will provide critical financial assistance, helping them rebuild and recover from the unprecedented damage.

"I am deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to the STAR Fund to support our fellow Texans in their time of need," Commissioner Miller said. "The overwhelming response demonstrates the strength of our Texas spirit and our commitment to standing together in times of crisis."

The STAR Fund, administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), provides financial assistance to agricultural producers who have suffered losses due to natural disasters, including wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and droughts. The funds collected will be distributed directly to those in need to help cover expenses such as livestock feed, fencing repairs, and other essential recovery efforts.

"I want to assure all those affected by the Texas Panhandle wildfires that help is on the way," Commissioner Miller emphasized. "We are working tirelessly to ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most as quickly as possible. If you haven’t donated, I encourage you to consider contributing. There is still a long road of recovery ahead of us.”

Commissioner Miller would like to extend his gratitude to H-E-B, one of TDA’s Champion GO TEXAN partners, for leading the way to support the Panhandle wildfire efforts. H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt made a generous $500,000 donation to the STAR Fund.

“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this disaster, which has grown to become the largest wildfire event in the state’s history,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity, and Environmental Affairs. “At H-E-B, we’re here to serve all Texans. Together with our Chairman and the entire H-E-B family, we will work to ensure affected communities can recover from this tragic event.”

For those who wish to contribute to our STAR Fund, please visit the Texas Department of Agriculture website for more information on how to donate.

