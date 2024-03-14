A New Era for 5SKYE in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Technological Infrastructure Aligned with Vision 2030
5SKYE's Leadership and Key Stakeholders join hands with esteemed Partners at the inaugural dinner in Riyadh, set to drive digital transformation in Saudi Arabia in alignment with Vision 2030
5SKYE debuts in Saudi by introducing innovatively designed and engineered technologies that aims to redefine connectivity and data management at the far-edge
5SKYE's expansion is a commitment to fostering sustainable development, economic diversification, and technological innovation in line with the Kingdom's ambitious vision for the future”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5SKYE Smart City Infrastructure B.V., renowned for its innovative approach to decentralised far-edge data centres and 5G densification solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of 5SKYE Smart City Infrastructure Information Technology LLC, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
— Wolf Hisserich
This strategic move, unveiled at the prestigious Flamingo Room by tashas Riyadh during the LEAP 2024 Conference - a "Digital Davos", celebrated as the world's most attended tech event, signifies 5SKYE's commitment to enhancing Saudi Arabia's digital landscape.
This inauguration marks a significant expansion of its global footprint. Through direct operations and collaborations with ecosystem partners, 5SKYE is engaged in a range of activities across Europe, including in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Luxembourg, 5SKYE has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. The company's entry into the Saudi market underscores its ambition to extend its market reach and solidify its position on the global stage.
Guided by the Kingdom's Vision 2030, 5SKYE Saudi is set to introduce innovative technologies that promise to redefine connectivity and data management at the far-edge. These include the deployment of decentralised far-edge data centres coupled with advanced 5G densification solutions and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), designed to significantly enhance the speed, efficiency, and reliability of data processing and wireless communication.
By improving the infrastructure for digital connectivity, 5SKYE contributes to Vision 2030's goals of fostering a digitally enabled economy, enhancing the quality of life, and promoting the development of smart cities throughout the Kingdom. Wolf Hisserich, Founder and CEO of 5SKYE, shared his enthusiasm for the venture, underscoring the company's dedication to supporting Vision 2030 and fostering technological innovation within the Kingdom.
"Our journey across Europe has equipped us with invaluable insights and experiences, which we are eager to bring to Saudi Arabia. This expansion is a commitment to fostering sustainable development, economic diversification, and technological innovation in line with the Kingdom's ambitious vision for the future," Hisserich stated.
For the past year, 5SKYE has enjoyed the robust support of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) of Saudi Arabia. With MCIT’s guidance, 5SKYE has honed its strategic focus and operational processes, ensuring alignment with the country’s regulatory frameworks and business ecosystem.
Yazeed Alshoudokhi, Director of Infrastructure Projects at MCIT, states, "5SKYE has demonstrated a profound capacity for innovation and operational excellence. We are proud to support their endeavours, guiding them towards strategic partnerships and facilitating their navigation through the processes essential for establishing and operating in Saudi Arabia.”
"Operating within the Kingdom represents a unique privilege," says Jean-Christophe Mollett, the COO of 5SKYE. "5SKYE’s commitment to technological leadership is matched by a profound respect for and alignment with the cultural and economic landscapes of Saudi Arabia. We are dedicated to contributing significantly to the Kingdom's dynamic progress and supporting the ambitious objectives of Vision 2030."
5SKYE Saudi will focus on introducing cutting-edge digital infrastructure solutions, including advanced 5G technologies and micro-edge data centres, committed to localising manufacturing and promoting Saudification. This initiative aims to forge sustainable partnerships and create meaningful employment opportunities within the local community.
Wolf Hisserich reiterated the company's gratitude towards its investors, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in making this venture possible. "Together, we are poised to make a humble yet meaningful contribution to Saudi Arabia's technological landscape," Hisserich concluded.
Through this effort, 5SKYE Saudi aims to become a trailblazer in the Saudi Arabian market, delivering innovative and transformative solutions that align with local preferences, regulations, and cultural nuances.
For more details about 5SKYE Smart City Infrastructure LLC and its upcoming projects, please visit our website or reach out to our media relations team.
Jean-Christophe Mollett
5SKYE Smart City Infrastructure BV
+31 6 38906310
contact@5skye.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn