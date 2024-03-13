Tilray Wellness Introduces New Superfood Products Powered by Hemp at Expo West

Manitoba Harvest, Pioneers in Hemp and Natural Foods, Will Present New Superfood Breakfast Staples at Expo West March 13-15, 2024

NEW YORK and WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, a leader in hemp-based foods and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), will showcase groundbreaking innovation at this year’s Natural Products Expo West, to be held in Anaheim, CA on March 13-15, 2024. Revolutionizing healthy breakfast, Manitoba Harvest will inspire attendees to “fuel your day with hemp” while sampling their new Superseed Oatmeal and debuting their new Bioactive Fiber for gut-health and regularity.



“The breakfast category is filled with unsustainable sources of energy, such as caffeine and sugar,” states Sam Garfinkel, SVP of Commercial Operations & Strategy at Manitoba Harvest. “What consumers want most is healthy, long-lasting sources of energy to fuel active lifestyles. Our latest innovation empowers holistic health with unprecedented nutritional benefits in familiar and delicious formats that the whole family will love.”

As the global market leader in hemp foods, with retail acceleration spanning from natural channel leader Whole Foods Markets to conventional grocery leader Walmart, Manitoba Harvest is an important staple of the annual Natural Products Expo West and represents the future of sustainable, nutrient-powered innovation. Manitoba Harvest is a Certified B Corp, certified CarbonZero and has pioneered Regenerative Agriculture practices in Hemp.

Experience New Innovation from Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods:

Organic Bioactive Fiber : A complete fiber solution with 6g of fiber per serving. Fiber supports healthy digestion and bowel regularity while helping to feel full for longer. In collaboration with Bioactives company Brightseed™, this proprietary powder is powered by Brightseed™ Bio Gut Fiber, an organic, prebiotic hemp fiber that actively supports gut health.*

: A complete fiber solution with 6g of fiber per serving. Fiber supports healthy digestion and bowel regularity while helping to feel full for longer. In collaboration with Bioactives company Brightseed™, this proprietary powder is powered by Brightseed™ Bio Gut Fiber, an organic, prebiotic hemp fiber that actively supports gut health.* Original Superseed Oatmeal : This hemp hearts, oats and flax super seed blend is good source of 10 essential vitamins and minerals. Boost your breakfast with 10g of Protein, 4g of Fiber and 9g of Omegas 3 & 6 per serving.

: This hemp hearts, oats and flax super seed blend is good source of 10 essential vitamins and minerals. Boost your breakfast with 10g of Protein, 4g of Fiber and 9g of Omegas 3 & 6 per serving. Apple & Cinnamon Superseed Oatmeal : Packed with apple pieces and warm cinnamon, this super seed blend puts a wholesome twist on a familiar favorite. Boost your breakfast with 10g of Protein, 4g of Fiber and 8g of Omegas 3 & 6 per serving.

: Packed with apple pieces and warm cinnamon, this super seed blend puts a wholesome twist on a familiar favorite. Boost your breakfast with 10g of Protein, 4g of Fiber and 8g of Omegas 3 & 6 per serving. Maple & Brown Sugar Superseed Oatmeal: This nostalgic childhood standby with craveable maple flakes gives you the fuel you need to look forward to mornings. Boost your breakfast with 10g of Protein, 4g of Fiber and 9g of Omegas 3 & 6 per serving.

Find Manitoba Harvest and sample the new Superseed Oatmeal at booth #N805 in the North Hall, Level 1. Full event details are available here. To learn more about Manitoba Harvest, visit manitobaharvest.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded hemp-based foods, and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification .

Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality , sustainability , and consumer wellness. With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, Manitoba Harvest products are sold globally and in approximately 17,000 retail stores across North America.

To learn more about Manitoba Harvest and shop, visit www.manitobaharvest.com and follow @manitobaharvest across all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

About Brightseed

Brightseed is a pioneer in biosciences and artificial intelligence that illuminates nature to restore human health. Brightseed’s Forager® AI platform accelerates bioactive discovery, biological validation and ingredient formulation from years to months, rapidly revealing new connections between nature and humanity. Brightseed produces clinically proven bioactives for dietary supplements, food & beverage CPG, specialty nutrition and medical foods to power proactive health worldwide. Learn more at brightseedbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

