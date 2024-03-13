Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yıldırım

AZERBAIJAN, March 13 - 13 March 2024, 19:35

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Binali Yıldırım, the Chairman of Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.

Binali Yıldırım noted the increasing influence of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in the world as a platform for discussing important international issues. He expressed confidence that the 11th Global Baku Forum will also be held successfully. As Chairman of Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, Binali Yıldırım expressed gratitude for the continuous support.

The head of state emphasized that after the presidential election in Azerbaijan, as always, according to tradition, he made his first official visit to Türkiye, and fondly recalled his discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meeting, they hailed the successful development of brotherly and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across all areas, and exchanged views on the prospects for relations in various spheres.

