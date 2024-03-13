Five Visionary Authors Cast a Spotlight on Resilience and Triumph in Times Square
Captivating narratives of perseverance, courage, and personal victory light up the heart of New York CityTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the landscape of contemporary literature, five books emerge as mirrors to the human condition, each exploring the nuances of personal struggles and resilience. These works include “Edafos” by Howard Jones, “The Bully” by Wiley K. March, “Gigi: A Story of Forbidden Love and Consequence” by Daniel T. Willis, “The Usefulness of Hippopotamus” by Vincent J. Tomeo, and “I Never Wanted To Be Gay” by Al Walz. While diverse in their narratives, they collectively navigate themes of identity, societal norms, and the enduring human spirit.
“Edafos” by Howard Jones presents an adventure set in a fantastical realm where peace is as fragile as the loyalties that bind its inhabitants. This action-packed adventure delves into the life of a young rebel, poised to challenge the fate of a continent long marred by divine wars and the whims of corrupt rulers.
The book transports readers to the continent of Cardia, a land that has tasted the bittersweetness of peace after enduring the 300 Years of War initiated by god-like entities known as Divines. As the land stands on the cusp of turmoil once again, fueled by the ambitions of its kings and the zeal of its religious sects, a boy destined to conquer rises against the grain. With a group of steadfast companions at his side, his journey across Cardia becomes a testament to the strength of will over destiny, challenging not only the world around him but the very fabric of his beliefs.
A native of the US Virgin Islands, Howard Jones, the author, brings to his writing a rich cultural heritage that champions the potential of youth and the transformative power of storytelling. His journey from a hobbyist writer and artist to a published author reflects a dedication to the craft of writing, underscored by a belief in the limitless possibilities of fiction. His work traverses various genres, including sci-fi, Asian fantasy, and steampunk, reflecting his commitment to growth and experimentation as an author.
Transitioning from the adventurous realms to more intimate settings, “The Bully” by Wiley K. March explores the realities of abuse, abandonment, and the relentless pursuit of justice. The novel follows Carissa Locke as she navigates the aftermath of a violent act that threatens to unravel the fragile peace she has constructed. Through Carissa's eyes, readers are invited into a world where the fight for survival is juxtaposed with the desire for forgiveness and redemption.
Set against the backdrop of an investigation into the aggravated assault of her lifelong friend, Danielle, Carissa's story is one of profound introspection and confrontation with the past. March masterfully crafts a tale that is as much about battling external adversities as it is about facing the internal demons that arise from a history of manipulation and violence. The story further delves into the complexities of human relationships, loss, and the indelible marks left by those we hold dear.
Wiley K. March's background as a CEO, author, public speaker, and advocate enriches the narrative, providing a lens of authenticity and depth to the exploration of such themes. Based in New York City and leading Tiamberus Network, LLC, her life, marked by a series of personal and professional endeavors aimed at supporting victims of trauma and trafficking, infuses the book with a sense of purpose. March's storytelling, influenced by her own experiences and her work with troubled youth, reflects a nuanced understanding of the dynamics of abuse and the possibilities for healing.
Shifting focus from familial tensions to the heart's rebellion against societal norms, Daniel T. Willis Sr.’s novel, “Gigi: A Story of Forbidden Love and Consequence”, takes readers to the heart of New Orleans’ Mardi Gras, delving into the realms of forbidden love, voodoo traditions, and the dire repercussions of defiance.
Tasked with the execution of a voodoo ritual meant to end Jean Claude Valmond's life on orders from the goddess Fatima, Georgina "Gigi" Poncetrain, an apprentice voodoo practitioner, finds herself entangled in a web of emotions as she falls in love with her target. The novel navigates through the intricate dynamics of their relationship, exploring themes of loyalty, tradition, and the indomitable spirit of love.
Behind the novel is the remarkable journey of author Daniel T. Willis, Sr., who has forged a path as an accomplished author, drawing from his diverse experiences and a deep well of empathy. With a background that spans a distinguished 24-year career in the Air Force and an ardent pursuit of creative writing, Willis imbues his narrative with authenticity and a profound understanding of the human condition. Currently residing in Wichita Falls, Texas, Willis continues to inspire and engage through his literary works and as a voice for those facing adversity.
Navigating from the complexities of love to finding solace in humor amidst adversity, Vincent J. Tomeo has published “The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times”, a collection that emphasizes the importance of humor during difficult periods. Drawing from personal experiences, including a battle with bladder cancer amidst the pandemic, Tomeo illustrates how laughter can serve as a crucial coping mechanism.
The chapbook, inspired by whimsical thoughts of a dancing hippopotamus from Disney's Fantasia, is a compilation of poems that explore the significance of humor in alleviating mental and physical distress. It advocates for the power of laughter to brighten the darkest of times, positioning humor as an essential element for resilience and recovery.
Vincent J. Tomeo, a poet with roots in Corona, Queens, NYC, has an extensive portfolio that resonates across diverse audiences both domestically and internationally. His achievements in the realm of poetry include receiving an Honorable Mention in the Rainer Maria Rilke International Poetry Competition and the unique honor of having his poetry immortalized in marble in Italy. Tomeo's voice in poetry has been celebrated for its ability to bridge cultural and geographical divides, reinforcing the universal nature of his themes.
From the lightness of laughter to the profound journey of self-acceptance and societal reflection, Al Walz presents an intimate exploration of self-discovery and acceptance in his autobiography, “I Never Wanted To Be Gay”. This collection of thoughts, poems, and free-form essays traverses the emotional landscape of coming to terms with one's sexuality. Through his personal narrative, Walz aims to connect with others who have experienced or are experiencing similar conflicts, offering solace and companionship in the shared journey of acceptance.
Drawing from his experiences between 1992 and 1998, Walz confronts the myriad emotions that accompany the realization and acceptance of one’s sexuality. His work delves into feelings of aggression, anger, sadness, hopelessness, and ultimately, strength, using humor, wit, sarcasm, and creative expression to navigate the complex process of self-acceptance. Walz's reflections, though rooted in his past, resonate with timeless themes of identity, belonging, and the quest for happiness.
Al Walz’s perspective on being gay has evolved over the years, reflecting broader societal shifts towards understanding and acceptance. Once perceived as a potential curse, he now views his sexuality as a blessing, enabling him to empathize with and embrace other marginalized groups. Through his writing, Walz contributes to the ongoing conversation about identity and acceptance, highlighting the importance of recognizing and celebrating one’s true self in the context of a diverse and evolving world.
Residing in Southern California, Walz continues to express himself through a variety of artistic mediums, including visual and abstract mixed-media pieces, singing, and writing.
Collectively, these works underscore the diversity of the human experience through their exploration of adversity, identity, and societal pressures. They highlight the universal themes of struggle, love, humor, and self-acceptance, offering readers a multifaceted exploration of the human condition.
This unique collection of literature, just recently showcased on one of the iconic screens of New York Times Square, highlights the importance of diverse narratives, celebrates the power of storytelling, and reminds people of the shared journey of humanity resonating in the heart of one of the world’s most bustling metropolises.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
7142495529 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other