March 13 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Reminds Voters of Deadline to Fix Signature Discrepancies, Additional Remaining Election Dates
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov
Denver, March 13, 2024 - Today is the last day for Colorado voters with missing or discrepant signatures or ID deficiencies with their 2024 Presidential Primary ballot to fix these issues.
“Colorado continues to lead the nation in successful and secure elections, and tools like TXT2Cure help ensure every voter can make their voice heard,” said Secretary Griswold.
Voters whose ballots have been rejected will receive a notice from their county clerk or a message from BallotTrax if they are enrolled. Colorado voters can fix these issues using a smart phone and the TXT2Cure program by texting the word Colorado to 2VOTE (28683) and clicking on the link they receive as a reply. Txt2Cure was a pilot program that Secretary Griswold took statewide in 2020.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold is also reminding Coloradans of remaining important dates in the 2024 Presidential Primary Election. Upcoming key election dates include:
- Today, March 13 – Last day for voters to fix their ballot if their county has notified them of a signature discrepancy or ID deficiency.
- Today, March 13 – Last day for military and overseas ballots to be received by county clerks.
- March 18 – Deadline for the Secretary of State’s Office to establish the 20-digit random seed for the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit and notify counties of the ballots selected for audit.
- March 26 – Deadline for county audit boards to report results of the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit to the Secretary of State’s Office.
- March 27 – Deadline for county canvass boards to submit the official abstract of votes cast to the Secretary of State’s Office.
- March 27 – Deadline for candidates or political organizations to request a permissive recount.
- April 1 – Deadline for the Secretary of State’s Office to compile results and for the Secretary of State to certify the election, or to order mandatory recounts as appropriate.
- April 5 – Deadline for completion of a statutory recount, if required.
- April 9 – Deadline for completion of a permissive recount, if requested by a candidate or political organization.