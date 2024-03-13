March 13 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold Reminds Voters of Deadline to Fix Signature Discrepancies, Additional Remaining Election Dates

State of Colorado

News Release State of Colorado

Denver, March 13, 2024 - Today is the last day for Colorado voters with missing or discrepant signatures or ID deficiencies with their 2024 Presidential Primary ballot to fix these issues.

“Colorado continues to lead the nation in successful and secure elections, and tools like TXT2Cure help ensure every voter can make their voice heard,” said Secretary Griswold.

Voters whose ballots have been rejected will receive a notice from their county clerk or a message from BallotTrax if they are enrolled. Colorado voters can fix these issues using a smart phone and the TXT2Cure program by texting the word Colorado to 2VOTE (28683) and clicking on the link they receive as a reply. Txt2Cure was a pilot program that Secretary Griswold took statewide in 2020.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold is also reminding Coloradans of remaining important dates in the 2024 Presidential Primary Election. Upcoming key election dates include: