Launch Cart Welcomes Justin "Results" French as New Chief Marketing Officer
Justin French's results-driven expertise will accelerate Launch Cart's marketing efforts and fuel eCommerce growth.
We're not just aiming for success; we're setting our sights on redefining what's possible in the tech world.”ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch Cart, a top innovator in eCommerce and digital marketing solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Justin "Results" French, known as The Marketing Profit Mentor, as its new Chief Marketing Officer. This strategic hire marks a significant milestone in Launch Cart's quest to enhance its marketing efforts and foster substantial growth in the competitive eCommerce industry.
Justin French brings over two decades of experience in business, technology, sales, and marketing to the Launch Cart team. His tenure includes a remarkable journey through various sectors, notably running a successful IT consulting company, transitioning into digital marketing, and serving as a Fractional CMO for several businesses in San Diego. His expertise lies in connecting marketing initiatives directly to revenue and business outcomes, a skill set Launch Cart aims to leverage under his leadership.
"Having known Justin for many years within the personal development and digital marketing spaces, it became clear that his extensive technical background in marketing, results-driven approach, and vast network made him the perfect fit for our team," said Greg Writer, CEO of Launch Cart. "We are thrilled to have him on board to propel our marketing strategy forward and drive our next level of growth."
French's academic credentials include an associate's degree in business from Mira Costa College and a bachelor's degree in business high-tech management from California State University San Marcos. He also holds a Salesforce Certified Pardot Specialist certification, showcasing his commitment to continuous learning and excellence in marketing technology.
Before joining Launch Cart, French contributed his talents to various organizations, including PetDx, a San Diego-based BioTech startup, and a local billion-dollar credit union. His diverse background also includes managing digital marketing for the renowned author T. Harv Eker and several online consumer brands in the hair care industry.
On stepping into his new role, French shared his vision and excitement for the future at Launch Cart. "I am not just excited; I am committed to playing a pivotal role in building the next tech unicorn. Launch Cart possesses a massive upside in the rapidly evolving eCommerce space, and I'm here to unlock that potential. Our journey ahead is about more than just progress; it's about setting new benchmarks and achieving extraordinary growth. Together, we're not just aiming for success; we're setting our sights on redefining what's possible in the tech world."
Launch Cart looks forward to Justin French's fresh perspectives and dynamic strategies, which will help the company continue to meet the growing demand for eCommerce solutions worldwide.
About Launch Cart, Inc.
Launch Cart is a leading global SaaS technology provider specializing in innovative eCommerce solutions. Our comprehensive suite offers tools for marketplace creation, dropshipping, print-on-demand, wholesale and catalog management, sourcing ecosystem, CRM, AI advertising platform, and banking payout system. We empower over 51,807 stores on our platform, facilitating their success in the digital marketplace. Additionally, our B2B Source & Sell Marketplace, trusted by over 120 brands, including esteemed brands such as Quiksilver, Billabong, Volcom, Brixton, Nixon Watches, and Rip Curl, enables sellers to source products on-demand, enhancing our platform's credibility and the potential for future growth.
