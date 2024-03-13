March 13, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Calls on U.S. Senate to Pass Laken Riley Act

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Calls on U.S. Senate to Pass Laken Riley Act

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today joined a 26-state coalition calling on the United States Senate to quickly pass the Laken Riley Act.

“The Laken Riley Act is so common sense that it stuns me that this isn’t everyday practice,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Individuals who are here illegally and breaking our laws, endangering the safety of American citizens, should not be given additional chances. Laken Riley deserved better, and it’s up to us to ensure this sort of tragedy never happens again.”

The Laken Riley Act, H.R. 7511, requires the detention of any illegal alien for any larceny, burglary, theft, or shoplifting offense. The legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a bipartisan vote of 251-170, but every Virginia Democrat voted against it.

The letter argues, “It’s clear President Biden’s repeated actions of ignoring the rule of law and abandoning successful policies have created a border crisis of historic proportions. As attorneys general, we are fighting to preserve the rule of law and keep our states safe when the federal government fails to act, or in the case of illegal immigration, actively makes it worse. To that end, we applaud the bill’s enforcement provision for State Attorneys General.

We believe the Laken Riley Act is a strong bill that can act as another arrow in the quiver when it comes to combating illegal immigration and protecting Americans. Please advance this bill to a vote as soon as possible. Laken Riley should still be alive. Let her memory be used to protect others before it’s too late.”

Attorney General Miyares joined Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia in the South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida co-led letter.

