Increasing Aversion towards the Side Effects Caused by Chemical Ingredients is leading to Freshening Demand for Natural Cosmetic Color, Projection with CAGR of 5.2% by 2034.

Women are expected to dominate the market, with 76.2% share in the application of natural cosmetic color. Despite efforts to eradicate stigma, men's reluctance towards beauty products persists, driving women's preference for natural cosmetic color.

NEWARK, Del, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The natural cosmetic color market is slated to have a valuation of US$ 47,928.0 million in 2024. The progress of the market is anticipated to be modest over the period from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 5.2%. The 2034 valuation of the natural cosmetic color market is forecasted to be US$ 79,569.5 million.



Consumers are growing increasingly disillusioned with the use of cosmetics that incorporate artificial and chemical ingredients. The threat posed by these ingredients, such as rashes and infections, is driving people away from their use. Natural cosmetic color, as a part of natural ingredients, is thus earning the confidence of consumers.

The natural cosmetic color industry is advancing the increasing variety of colors being made available to consumers. The ever-widening types of raw materials available at the disposal of manufacturers, ranging from herbs, plants, vegetables, and more is also allowing vendors to offer more variety to consumers. Cosmetic products customized for specific requirements are also calling upon natural cosmetic color to impart the specific color.

However, there are some restraints that paint a dark picture for the market over the forecast period. Consumer doubts about false labeling hamper the growth of the market. Similarly, the risk of side effects, though considered less than chemical ingredients, acts as a restraint for the market.

“Rising disposable income is seeing more consumers try out high-end cosmetic products. With consumer focus also on organic ingredients, natural cosmetic color use in these products is increasing. Thus, the use of natural color cosmetics in luxurious products provides a significant avenue of progress for the market,” says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Natural Cosmetic Color Market

The natural cosmetic color market is expected to be US$ 47,928.0 million in size in 2024.

Skin care is the top type of product in the market. Skin care products with natural cosmetic color are expected to account for 38.4% of the market share in 2024.

Natural cosmetic colors are most commonly used by females. For 2024, female use of natural cosmetic color is anticipated to account for 76.2% of the market share.

India is expected to be a promising country in terms of progress for the market. The country is forecasted to have a CAGR of 9.8% over 2024 to 2034 in the market.

China and Singapore are poised to be other promising Asian countries for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for China and Singapore is predicted to be 9.0% and 7.3% respectively.

The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.5% in Canada.



Competition Analysis of the Natural Cosmetic Color Market

Social media is seen as a significant opportunity by market players, establishing tie-ups with influencers and experts. One of the key strategies of market players is geographic expansion. Some of the prominent companies in the market include Burt's Bees, 100% pure, L’Oréal, and Avon Product Incorporation

Recent Developments in the Natural Cosmetic Color Market

In January 2024, Sun Chemical launched the SunPURO Naturals product line.

In December 2022, the Green Edition Butter Cream Lipstick was introduced by Maybelline New York.

Key Players Are:

Burt's Bees

100% pure

L’Oréal

Avon Product Incorporation

Charlotte Tilbury

MAC

ILIA Beauty

RMS Beauty

KOSAS

JUICE Beauty

Key Segmentations:

By Type:

Skin Care

Hair care

Color Cosmetics

Fragrance

Oral Care

Toiletries

By Application:

Male

Female

Unisex

Baby

By End-use:

Personal Care (Household)

Salon and Spa

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Wholesale/Distributors

Club Stores

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Consumer Product Market Insights Landscape:

