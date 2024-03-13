East Carolina University Joins N.C. Commerce’s Professional Development Program for Rural Leaders

Raleigh, N.C.

Applications are again being accepted by the Department of Commerce for its professional development and education program for rural leaders in North Carolina. New participants in the Rural Community Capacity (RC2) program will be able to select an eastern location for the campus-based educational program as East Carolina University joins Appalachian State University in the RC2 program, an initiative of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division.

RC2 helps rural governments in North Carolina increase their capacity to plan, implement, and manage economic development programs and opportunities. The current application window will remain open until March 28, 2024.

“North Carolina’s success is built when both urban and rural communities thrive,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “It’s great to see this rural development program expand its reach, allowing Commerce to help more communities secure economic development projects and bolster the state’s economy.”

The RC2 program, part of Commerce’s broader Rural Transformation Grant program, provides educational programming, technical assistance, and focused guidance to local government staff in rural and distressed communities. Local jurisdictions selected can identify up to two representatives to participate in program activities, which include on-campus and virtual classes, community level engagement, and targeted training programs.

The RC2 campus curriculum includes core courses that are required by the Department of Commerce and additional targeted courses that are designed by the participating universities. RC2 core courses will include:

Developing Successful Grant Proposals

Administration and Management of State and Federal Grants

Local Government Budgeting and Finance

Leveraging Local Assets for Economic Development Success

“Our rural communities are vibrant places to live and work, but there’s more we can achieve when we strengthen local governments’ capacity to plan and execute proven economic development strategies,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “The RC2 program is an important tool for transforming rural economies, equipping local governments and their staffs with the education, technical assistance, and implementation grants they need to succeed.”

During an RC2 engagement, communities have direct access to Commerce’s Rural Planning team, who offer additional training and technical assistance to program participants, including a strategic planning process focused on identifying economic development assets and priorities that are specific to each community.

Communities that successfully complete the RC2 campus curriculum and participate in the Commerce rural planning process will then be eligible to apply for Community Implementation Grants offered by Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division through the Rural Transformation Grant Fund.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome ECU to the Rural Community Capacity team and I also appreciate ASU’s continuing commitment to this important program for our rural communities,” said Kenny Flowers, Commerce’s Assistant Secretary for Rural Development. “We know the approaches that work well and we’re excited to share these best practices with more local government officials.”

The RC2 Application can be accessed through the Commerce’s RuralConnect Portal and is due March 28, 2024. More information about the Rural Transformation Grant Fund and the Rural Community Capacity initiative is available at commerce.nc.gov/transform.