MDC invites you to family fishing fun March 23 in Dent County

SALEM, Mo. – Connect with the outdoors and create lifelong family memories during the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free fishing event at Lake Turner – within Shawnee Mac Lakes Conservation Area – in Dent County from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 23!

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199064.

Fishing poles, lures, and instruction will be provided. MDC staff will be available throughout the event. This event is designed for families wishing to learn more about fishing.

“Our goal with this event is to make fishing more accessible to families,” said MDC Community Education Assistant Lance Lewis. “Fishing is an inexpensive activity and can be enjoyed at almost any age.”

Questions about this event may be directed to MDC’s Lance Lewis at Lance.Lewis@mdc.mo.gov.

Shawnee Mac Lakes Conservation Area is located on Dent County Road 4110, approximately two miles east of Salem.

Whether you're new to fishing or just looking for a refresher on fishing techniques and guidelines, find information on fishing gear, casting techniques, handling fish, cleaning and cooking methods, and more online at https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing/get-started-fishing!

