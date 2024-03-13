iManage Enters 2024 with Impressive Customer Growth, Driven by Unprecedented Investments in Its Platform, From AI to Strategic Partnerships

Global customer base embraces iManage as the secure knowledge work platform that can drive better business outcomes for their organization

CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM, today announced that it continues to experience robust customer growth, adding over 300 new logo customers in 2023. The company now serves more than 4000 customers across six continents. This global customer base comprises more than 40% of Fortune 100 organizations, 80% of the AM Law 100, and leading accounting and financial institutions worldwide – as well as thousands of smaller, boutique customers, all of whom are turning to iManage for ways to work smarter, more productively, and more securely.

Growth is driven by a continued shift to iManage Cloud, a modern cloud-native platform that empowers knowledge workers to collaborate and be productive from anywhere, on any device, safely and securely. Annual recurring revenue for iManage Cloud grew 36% year over year. Over 60% of the iManage customer base – nearly 2,400 customers – now work in iManage Cloud, drawn to its zero-trust architecture for higher security, seamless upgrades for uninterrupted productivity, and performance that delivers a faster, better user experience.

“It’s important to partner with market-leading technology providers that can keep pace with us as we grow,” said Shawn Curran, Director of Legal Technology at London-based law firm Travers Smith. “After six months of due diligence, Travers Smith found iManage Work 10 in the Cloud much more modern, sophisticated, performant, stable, and easy to use than the competing platform we replaced. It made sense for us to strategically align with iManage.”

iManage now handles more than 11 billion documents and 11 petabytes of data for more than 430,000 users, while delivering the cutting-edge products that help organizations uncover and activate the knowledge that exists in their business content and communications.

“We work on challenging cases,” said T.J. Jones, partner at boutique litigation firm Crawford, Wishnew & Lang. “Every matter is unique; nothing we do is run-of-the-mill. Previously, we might have had 30 different versions of a complex motion, but now there’s just one. Knowing that we can find the right information quickly in iManage is invaluable.”

The year ahead promises significant innovation around the iManage knowledge work platform, as iManage delivers advanced artificial intelligence services and capabilities across its platform. Building on deep experience with AI technologies, iManage is delivering the platform and technology infrastructure to enable customers to leverage AI securely and responsibly. iManage will deliver powerful new capabilities leveraging generative AI for solutions like information retrieval, contract summarization, and email management – saving busy professionals time and enhancing productivity.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, scaling our regional knowledge approach to the firm globally is challenging,” said Chris Kosek, Senior Manager Application Engineering & Development at global law firm K&L Gates. “We’re excited about iManage Insight+ and seeing how we can adapt that to our needs.”

Additionally, iManage will be devoting significant energy to partnerships in 2024. This includes continuing to build on an already strong “better together” partnership with Microsoft, which benefits users in the form of significant improvements to the integration with Microsoft 365, native desktop co-authoring, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Co-pilot. Additionally, integrations with ServiceNow and partnerships across a technology ecosystem of over 200 partners will play a pivotal role in expanding the iManage footprint into the modern workplace.

“In 2023, iManage celebrated another remarkable year of helping organizations around the world to make knowledge work,” said Neil Araujo, iManage CEO and co-founder. “Our strategic partnership with Bain Capital helped propel the evolution of our modern, cloud-native knowledge work platform, allowing us to better address our customers’ needs even as the knowledge work industry evolves at an unprecedented pace. As 2024 unfolds, our dedication to people, innovation, and operational maturity remains steadfast, and we look forward to another year filled with fresh avenues for growth and opportunity.”

