DEADLINE ALERT for BROG, NYCB, IRTC, and HUT: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG)

Class Period: November 25, 2019 – December 21, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Brooge materially overstated its revenues because it never received any revenues from BIA, as well as another fictitious customer; (2) Brooge engaged in a complex pattern of payments with BIA to create the illusion of revenues from BIA and another customer that had no knowledge of the fraud; (3) Brooge intentionally lied to its auditors and the Securities and Exchange Commission about its fraudulent activities; (4) Brooge lacked internal controls; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)

Class Period: March 1, 2023 – February 5, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was experiencing higher net charge-offs and deterioration in its office portfolio; (2) that, as a result, NYCB was reasonably likely to incur higher loan losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing and NYCB’s status as Category IV bank, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its allowance for credit losses; (4) that the Company’s financial results would be adversely affected; (5) that, to preserve capital, the Company would reduce quarterly common dividend to $0.05 per common share; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC)

Class Period: January 11, 2022 – May 30, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) iRhythm failed to comply with the FDA’s marketing regulations and prohibitions against the promotion of products for uncleared and unapproved uses contrary to the representations it made to investors; (2) iRhythm failed to report adverse events to the FDA in violation of the reporting requirements of Medical Device Reporting regulations; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT)

Class Period: November 9, 2023 – January 18, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that one of USBTC’s largest shareholders is an undisclosed related party; (2) that USBTC’s core asset has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet; (3) that the profitability of certain USBTC assets were overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

