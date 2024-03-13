DEADLINE ALERT for INMD, AMPL, and NOVA: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD)

Class Period: June 4, 2021 – October 12, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company heavily discounts almost every device it sells; (2) demand for the Company’s products was driven by InMode’s willingness to discount its products; (3) the Company violated FDA regulations by engaging in off-label marketing and promoting products for treatment of indications for which they lack FDA approval; (4) the Company violated FDA regulations by failing to timely report injuries caused by its devices; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an InMode shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL)

Class Period: September 21, 2021 – February 16, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Amplitude’s land-and-expand strategy was years away from significantly accelerating revenues among its newer client cohorts; (2) that the rapid acceleration in the Company’s 2Q21 results resulted from the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had not continued by the start of the Class Period, as Amplitude clients were expanding at a slower pace; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Amplitude shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA)

Class Period: February 25, 2020 – December 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Sunnova routinely engaged in predatory business practices against disadvantaged homeowners and communities, the same groups that Project Hestia was purportedly intended to benefit; (2) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny, as well as significant reputational and/or financial harm; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Sunnova shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

