Making Climate Finance affordable

Amid a global debt crisis, and as high interest rates and low growth projections limit countries’ ability to borrow, meeting the world’s climate-financing needs will not be easy. But, it is possible with a combination of credit enhancements, multilateral-development-bank reforms, and debt relief.

About the Author

Rebecca Ray is a senior academic researcher at the Boston University Global Development Policy Center.

Ulrich Volz, Professor of Economics and Director of the Centre for Sustainable Finance at SOAS, University of London, is Co-Chair of the Debt Relief for Green and Inclusive Recovery Project.