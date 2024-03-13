How Lifetime Enclosures is Assembling Their Family of Businesses to Serve the Jacksonville, Florida Area Better
Creating the Lifetime difference!JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was only 33 years ago; Lifetime Enclosures was born. Nearly 15,000 satisfied customers later, the firm added Lifetime Flooring to its Family of Businesses. This year we are proud to announce our new addition, Lifetime Windows, to the Lifetime Family supporting the home remodeling needs of our Northeast Florida communities.
With so many completed projects from our enclosure and flooring businesses, Lifetime Windows will literally have a showroom in every neighborhood.
“What makes us stand out from our competitors is our exceptional service and products backed by our 33 years of experience of listening to our customers and designing custom projects for their needs” said Jeff Briar, President of the Lifetime Family. “By introducing Lifetime Windows, we are following a natural path to satisfying our clients with quality custom windows.”
“Our unwavering dedication and customer satisfaction has earned us countless 5 Star Reviews which we are proud to have earned and look forward to many more to come” added Jeff Briar.
Experience the Lifetime Family excellence in business by reaching out to any of our Lifetime Brands for your Enclosure, Flooring, and Window needs. Our principles and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction have positioned us at the top of the industry.
To find out more, visit us at https://lifetimewindowsjax.com/, and check out our initial presentation specials at https://lifetimewindowsjax.com/specials.
