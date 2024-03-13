Jeremy Hunt’s spring budget 2024 did little to address long-term problems in public services

There is less to the chancellor’s investment plans than meets the eye

The extra investment in recent years only partially compensates for a decade in which investment has not been enough to maintain the quality of hospital, court and prison estates. Hospitals alone have a maintenance backlog of £10.2bn, compared to a total DHSC capital budget of around £11bn this year. In criminal courts and prisons, the combined backlog is £2.4bn, nearly 60% more than MoJ will spend on capital in 2023/24. And capital spending in the departments responsible for critical public services such as the police, schools and local government remains well below the level those seen in 2006/07.

Furthermore, this additional funding comes on top of a baseline that assumes cuts to capital spending over the next few years. In real terms, total departmental capital spending is slated to fall by over 2% per year in real terms from 2025/26 onwards.