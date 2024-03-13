7 Key Markets In Transport Industry – By The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033.

LONDON, March 13, 2024



Explore the top seven latest market reports in the Transport industry from The Business Research Company:

1. Yacht Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/yacht-global-market-report

The yacht market surged from $8.73B in 2023 to $9.19B in 2024, with a 5.3% CAGR. Factors include improved earnings, increased recreational spending, and rising super yacht construction. Predicted growth to $10.78B by 2028, with a 4.1% CAGR, is driven by government support, urbanization, high-net-worth individuals, and tourism. Luxury tourism's emphasis on comfort fuels yacht demand. Manufacturers innovate to enhance market presence.

2. OTR Tires Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/otr-tyre-global-market-report

The OTR tires market has shown robust growth, expanding from $9.22 billion in 2023 to $9.73 billion in 2024, with a 5.5% CAGR. This growth is driven by rapid economic expansion, increased construction and mining activities, and government subsidies stimulating demand.

Anticipated to maintain its momentum, the market is forecasted to reach $11.98 billion by 2028, sustaining a 5.4% CAGR. Growth in the agricultural sector, urbanization trends, and infrastructure investments are key drivers. Emerging trends include the integration of tire sensors and AI for performance monitoring, development of sustainable materials, airless tire technology, innovative designs, new product launches, and strategic partnerships. Infrastructure investment, propelled by urbanization and rising living standards, boosts demand for heavy-duty vehicles, thus driving the OTR tire market. Product innovations, such as improved tread wear and driver comfort, are also gaining traction in the market.

3. Hypercar Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hypercar-global-market-report

The hypercar market surges: $19.16B in 2023 to $25.6B in 2024 (CAGR: 33.6%). Growth factors: mergers, IoT, disposable income, user comfort, safety demands. Predicted rise to $69.05B by 2028 (CAGR: 28.2%) due to electric/hybrid adoption, luxury car sales, automotive industry development, and 5G advancements. 5G drives hypercar growth, enhancing V2X communication. Focus on new tech like GPS, routing software, and apps for efficient transportation services.

4. Electric Bikes and Scooters Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-bikes-and-scooters-global-market-report

The electric bikes and scooters market has experienced robust growth, increasing from $28.08 billion in 2023 to $30.27 billion in 2024, with a 7.8% CAGR. Factors driving historic growth include escalating fuel expenses, government incentives, early market adoption, urbanization, and traffic congestion, alongside evolving consumer preferences.

Looking forward, the market is poised for strong expansion, projected to reach $39.1 billion by 2028, with a 6.6% CAGR. Anticipated growth drivers encompass environmental consciousness, economic shifts, global market outreach, competitive dynamics, infrastructure development, and consumer adoption rates. Rising awareness about pollution underscores the importance of eco-friendly transportation modes, spurring demand for electric bikes and scooters. Notably, improving battery technology, exemplified by the adoption of graphene batteries, represents a key trend in the market, enhancing performance and sustainability while meeting evolving consumer needs.

5. Ship Building Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ship-building-global-market-report



The shipbuilding market has shown robust growth, escalating from $207.15 billion in 2023 to $220.52 billion in 2024, boasting a 6.5% CAGR. This growth stems from economic expansion in emerging economies, surging demand for cruise ships, increasing seaborne trade, and supportive government policies. Forecasts indicate continued momentum, with the market poised to reach $279.58 billion by 2028, maintaining a 6.1% CAGR, driven by rising e-commerce demands, expanding tourism, and population growth.

A significant trend in the shipbuilding sector is the adoption of 3D printing technology, facilitating advanced manufacturing capabilities. Collaborations within the industry aim to integrate innovative technologies like 3D printing to streamline production processes. The burgeoning tourism industry serves as a key driver for market growth, fueling demand for various vessel types and supporting infrastructure development and maintenance services. The utilization of 3D printing underscores the industry's commitment to efficiency and innovation amid evolving market dynamics.

6. Ship Repairing Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ship-repairing-global-market-report



The ship repairing market has experienced robust growth, climbing from $36.2 billion in 2023 to $39.46 billion in 2024, with a 9.0% CAGR. Historic growth drivers include strong economic expansions in emerging markets, increased seaborne trade, and industrial manufacturing upsurges.

Forecasts suggest continued strong growth, with the market projected to reach $54.57 billion by 2028, boasting an 8.4% CAGR. Anticipated growth is fueled by government initiatives, expanding e-commerce demands, cruise tourism popularity, and population growth. Emerging trends include robotics, artificial intelligence, IoT implementation, 3D printing, and collaborative partnerships. The upsurge in seaborne trade and global population expansion drive the demand for ship repairing services, while major industry players focus on developing innovative technologies like visualization platforms to cater to expanding customer bases and boost revenue.

7. Motor Vehicle Parts Global Market Report 2024





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-parts-global-market-report

The motor vehicle parts market has surged from $2,771.76 billion in 2023 to $2,985.68 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.7%, driven by rising vehicle demand and urbanization. Anticipated growth by 2028 to $3,933.01 billion (CAGR: 7.1%) attributes to tech advancements, government support, car accessories, and EV focus. Major players like ABB Ltd. partner for consumer needs, boosting China's smart manufacturing. Booming automobile sales will drive parts market growth, reflecting increased vehicle manufacturing and demand.

